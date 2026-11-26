When you think of the “Doctor Who,” Marvel Cinematic Universe, and “Jumanji” star Karen Gillan, one of the last characters who should come to mind is the fictional murderer Norman Bates from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 movie “Psycho.”

However, the two strikingly different individuals have more in common than you might think.

Scottish actress Gillan, 38 — known for playing Amy Pond in the Whoniverse, Nebula in the MCU, and Ruby Roundhouse in the “Jumanji” films — is so far removed from Anthony Perkins’ shy, troubled, mother-obsessed, taxidermy-loving motel killer that it’s hard to imagine they would share any interests or traits.

As it turns out, though, they have identical taste in artwork — something Gillan hilariously took to social media to share with her fans a few days ago.

Karen Gillan Put Norman Bates’ Bird Artwork Up in Her Home

On Sunday, November 22, Karen Gillan shared her and Norman Bates’ mutual interest in bird artwork with the 7.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of six images — three of which show the two pictures on display, both in her home and in “Psycho’s” Bates Motel (the other three are gorgeous selfies). Moreover, Gillan had displayed them in her daughter’s bedroom!

Gillan’s caption on her post read, “I was so proud of this-what I thought was original-bird art decoration choice in my daughter’s bedroom, and then realized I’d seen it somewhere before…oh right. In PSYCHO. I mean, I need to take them down, right?”

The star’s fans, followers, and famous friends couldn’t help but see the funny side, with Gillan’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” co-star Pom Klementieff commenting, “😂😂😂.”

Former “Doctor Who” head writer and showrunner Steven Moffat commented, “Laughing so hard. Love from Sue and me.”

One of Gillan’s followers wrote, “🙌😂😂😂I say keep them up it really funny 🤘🏻😈.”

Another follower posted, “You hung them in a different order so I think you’re good! 😅”

Meanwhile, one individual insisted, “No, you’ve reclaimed them. They’re pretty!”

As it happens, Gillan has come up with a perfect solution to the problem.

Gillan’s Solution to the Problem Is (Evil) Genius

Karen Gillan’s solution to the problem of having the same taste in artwork as “Psycho'” Norman Bates is to play into it — by hanging them up in her home’s guest shower room!

Of course, the most famous scene in “Psycho” is when Bates murders Janet Leigh’s Marion Crane while she’s showering.

Placing those pictures in a shower room is an evil genius move that Gillan showed off in a post on Thursday, November 26, four days after realizing her faux pas.

Gillan posted a 29-second video describing her initial realization about the pictures, which then shows her hanging them in the new location.

Her caption on this post jokingly reads, “Come stay anytime…”

The star’s fans and followers loved the idea, as one of them commented, “🤣😂🤣😂 you’re absolutely brilliant!!!!!”

Somebody else said, “I love this, I love Psycho!”

Someone else stated, “Well played!!!👏👏👏👏👏”

Last but not least, another Instagram user proclaimed, “That’s hilarious! 🔥❤️😂”

Here’s hoping Gillan doesn’t follow Norman Bates’ example and subsequently install a peephole…