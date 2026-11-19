Ashanti is looking back on one of her favorite memories with her husband, Nelly, including a special gift she has kept over the years.

During a November 19 appearance on GQ’s “Couples Quiz,” the singers tested how well they know each other by answering questions about their relationship, careers and family life.

While discussing their favorite dates, Ashanti revealed that a trip to Aspen remains one of her most memorable experiences with Nelly.

The couple also recalled details from their early relationship, including their first kiss and how their romance developed.

Getty Nelly and Ashanti attend the after party of the premiere of the movie ‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ in 2007.

During the quiz, Ashanti asked Nelly to name her favorite date they had shared.

Nelly initially suggested that their favorite memory was reconnecting after spending time apart.

He explained that neither of them expected their relationship to develop the way it eventually did when they rekindled their romance.

However, Ashanti had a different memory in mind.

When asked to reveal her answer, the singer named their trip to Aspen.

Nelly immediately insisted that he had been thinking of the same getaway but had not said it.

The rapper then recalled why the trip stood out to him.

“It was our first getaway,” Nelly said.

He also remembered buying Ashanti a pink fur coat during their time together.

Ashanti confirmed that she still owns the gift.

“It was so cute,” she said while remembering the coat.

The couple laughed as they revisited the trip, with Nelly explaining that he had purchased the coat for the occasion.

Nelly and Ashanti Remember Their Early Relationship

The Aspen conversation was one of several moments when the couple reflected on their history together.

Earlier in the quiz, Ashanti challenged Nelly to remember what she wore on their first date.

Although he struggled to recall the exact outfit, he remembered that the weather was cold and that she had worn boots and a jacket.

Ashanti gave him partial credit for remembering those details.

Nelly had an easier time answering another question about their first kiss.

When Ashanti asked where it happened, he correctly remembered that they were in a truck.

The couple also discussed how their relationship has changed since they first started dating.

Nelly acknowledged that they were more adventurous when they were younger, although he joked that some activities no longer appeal to him.

Their playful exchanges offered a look at the memories they have accumulated throughout their relationship.

Ashanti and Nelly Share Their Favorite Parts of Family Life

The couple also discussed parenthood during the interview.

When Ashanti asked Nelly about her proudest moment, he initially focused on her ability to support the people she loves.

Ashanti appreciated his response but revealed that the birth of their son was her proudest moment.

She also asked Nelly to identify her favorite part of motherhood.

He suggested that she most enjoys watching their son grow.

Ashanti agreed, explaining that she loves seeing him learn new things, even though watching him get older can feel bittersweet.

The conversation also touched on how their nighttime routine has changed since welcoming their son.

Between memories of their first getaway and stories about parenthood, the quiz highlighted how their relationship has evolved over the years.