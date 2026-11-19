Russell Brand‘s prison stay has taken another turn, with wife Laura Gallacher visiting him at HMP Littlehey as authorities investigate a message he sent from behind bars that she later read on their YouTube show.

Brand, 51, is serving a 10½-year sentence after being convicted on Nov. 5 of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He has continued to maintain his innocence.

The latest scrutiny centers on a message Gallacher read during the couple’s “Sunday Service” YouTube series, prompting an official investigation into whether Brand breached prison rules by giving her comments that were then made public.

Laura Gallacher Visits Russell Brand In Prison

Getty Russell Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London, ahead of the sentencing of Brand for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three other women during his showbiz career. The former comedian and actor, now 51, was found guilty of raping a woman in 2009, as well as sexually assaulting female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009. Picture date: Monday November 9, 2026. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

On Nov. 18, Gallacher was seen visiting Brand at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, where she reportedly spent around two hours. Brand had been transferred there after initially being held at HMP Wandsworth.

HMP Littlehey is a Category C prison whose principal purpose is housing adult men convicted of sexual offences.

According to The Independent, prison officials have also been considering moving Brand again following the fallout over his YouTube message.

Reports said officials met to discuss whether he should be transferred to a higher-security prison, although no new destination has been publicly confirmed.

Gallacher has remained publicly supportive of her husband, attending his trial and sentencing and continuing the couple’s weekly “Sunday Service” show while he is incarcerated.

Brand’s YouTube Message Triggers Investigation

Getty LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 5: British comedian and actor Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court with his wife Laura Brand as jurors continue deliberations in his trial on seven sexual offence charges involving six women, on November 5, 2026 in London, United Kingdom. Brand has pleaded not guilty to all charges. (Photo by Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The controversy began after Gallacher read a message from Brand during a Nov. 15 episode of “Sunday Service.”

Brand told viewers through his wife that he was “not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for” and described his experience at HMP Littlehey.

Reuters reported that authorities are investigating whether the statement violated prison rules governing prisoners’ communications with the media and public.

Prisoners are prohibited from making public statements that cause distress to victims, while media contact is permitted only in exceptional circumstances. Officials have also said prisoners cannot bypass those restrictions by having another person publish comments on their behalf.

Downing Street described Brand’s message as “clearly appalling” and said action should be taken if investigators determine that he broke the rules. The Independent reported that potential disciplinary measures could include restrictions on his phone calls or the loss of other prison privileges.

Officials Are Reportedly Weighing A Prison Transfer

The investigation has also raised questions about whether Brand will remain at HMP Littlehey. The Independent reported that prison officials met to review whether he should be moved to a higher-security facility following the controversy.

Brand had already been transferred from Category B HMP Wandsworth to Category C HMP Littlehey, where he confirmed in his message that he was being held.

No new destination has been publicly announced, and any further transfer would remain a matter for prison authorities.

Separately, the U.K. government has reportedly asked Google to deactivate Brand’s YouTube account after the prison message was published. Any action against the account would ultimately be handled by Google and YouTube under their platform policies.

Laura Gallacher Continues To Stand By Her Husband

Getty Russell Brand and his wife Laura Gallacher outside Southwark Crown Court, London, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault, relating to six women. Picture date: Wednesday November 4, 2026. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Gallacher has continued appearing on “Sunday Service” since Brand began serving his sentence, telling viewers that she intends to keep the show going while he is incarcerated.

EntertainmentNow previously reported on Brand’s appearance in a pre-recorded episode released after his sentencing, during which Gallacher told viewers she had been speaking with him and that he was “okay” and praying.

In the later prison message, Brand also asked supporters to support his wife and family while he serves his sentence. Gallacher became emotional while reading his words, telling viewers that continuing the program without her husband would take some adjustment.

The latest development in Russell Brand’s prison sentence continues to center on whether his message breached prison rules and whether the resulting investigation could lead to disciplinary action or another transfer.