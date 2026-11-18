Several Miss Universe 2026 contestants nearly fell while walking the runway at a beach event in Puerto Rico, and video of the scary moments has sparked backlash and a response from the Miss Universe organization.

The incident took place on November 13 during the “Beauty at the Beach” event at the Caribe Hilton hotel in San Juan, where contestants walked in swimsuits ahead of the November 24 pageant.

Video circulating on social media shows several women stumbling as they attempted to walk in high heels on a makeshift runway consisting of a mat laid over sand.

Miss Kosovo, Miss Philippines, Miss Peru, and Miss Venezuela were among the contestants who appeared to lose their footing. Several rolled their ankles or stumbled forward before regaining their balance.

The video quickly drew criticism from social media users who questioned the safety of the runway.

“This puts the female candidates at risk; they could break their foot, TERRIBLE,” one X user wrote.

Another commented, “Poor girls, they were one walk away from spraining their ankle😭.”

Miss Universe Organization Responds to Viral Runway Video

Following the incident, the Miss Universe organization acknowledged concerns about the event’s production.

According to Hola! Magazine, the organization issued a statement saying the beach event “had not met its required standards of excellence and professionalism.”

However, officials clarified that the event was independently produced by Magali Febles, the national director of the Miss Dominican Republic Universe franchise, who had obtained a license to use the Miss Universe name.

The organization said it was not involved in the “event’s operational management” and “should not be held responsible for the production decisions that led to the controversy.”

Officials also expressed regret over the situation and said the event did not reflect the organization’s standards.

Febles subsequently apologized to the contestants in a statement shared on Facebook.

“It pains me that you had to go through that experience. My production team and I will review the incident to ensure that every detail is better taken care of moving forward,” Febles wrote in a statement translated from Spanish by Page Six.

She also praised the contestants for maintaining their composure despite the difficult runway conditions.

“I know how much work goes into every appearance on the runway. Please know that I saw the grace and composure with which you regained your footing, and as a woman who has accompanied so many young women on this journey, I felt incredibly proud of you,” she continued.

Miss Universe Faces Additional Issues Ahead of 2026 Competition

The runway incident comes as the international pageant prepares for its 75th competition.

According to People, several contestants have withdrawn because of U.S. visa restrictions, including Zambia’s Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka, the Republic of the Congo’s Georgina Kambongo, and South Sudan’s Amylia Deng.

Angola’s representative, Wanderleia Rodrigues, was also unable to participate.

The organization is also facing legal action stemming from a previous competition.

Former Miss Universe Jamaica Dr. Gabrielle Henry filed a lawsuit in September after suffering serious injuries when she fell from the stage during the 2025 competition in Thailand.

Henry lost consciousness and was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, brain bleed, and injuries to her face and back.

Her lawsuit alleges that the fall “permanently altered the course of [her] life.”

When and Where to Watch Miss Universe 2026

just when I thought Miss Universe was back they put them on a low budget Miami swim week esque carpet.. I have competed in state pageants with higher production value than this https://t.co/fAN4jhR13O— Aurora✨ (@aurorab0rea) November 14, 2026

The 75th Miss Universe competition will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, November 24, with contestants representing 116 countries and territories.

The event will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Telemundo and REELZ. Viewers can also stream the competition on Peacock and REELZ+.

Telemundo will begin its coverage at 7 p.m. ET with “Celebrando Nuestras Reinas,” a special highlighting Latina contestants.

The National Costume Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, followed by the Preliminary Competition on Sunday, November 22. Both events begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be available through the Telemundo Entretenimiento YouTube channel and participating REELZ platforms.

Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage with English subtitles available through closed captioning, while REELZ will offer English-language coverage.