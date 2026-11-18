Travis Kelce is speaking out after a painful tackle briefly took him out of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The NFL star, 37, addressed speculation that Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams may have intentionally targeted his already-injured ankle during the latest episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

Jason, 39, read a question from a listener during their Wednesday, Nov. 18, episode suggesting that Hellams had made an “intentionally dirty tackle.”

The listener pointed out that the opposing team was already aware of Travis’ high ankle sprain because of the NFL’s publicly available injury reports.

While Travis didn’t rule out the possibility that the move was intentional, he wasn’t quick to place blame on Hellams.

Travis and Jason Kelce Discuss Whether the Tackle Was Intentional

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Travis explained that even if there had been an intentional effort to grab and twist his ankle, he considered it part of playing football.

The three-time Super Bowl champion also said he didn’t necessarily believe the incident warranted disciplinary action against Hellams.

“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” Travis continued. “Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”

Jason, meanwhile, brought up the possibility of changing how the NFL reports players’ injuries to better protect them on the field.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center suggested taking an approach similar to the NHL, where injuries are often described more broadly as either upper-body or lower-body injuries rather than identifying the exact location.

Jason acknowledged that defensive players sometimes use their knowledge of an opponent’s existing injuries to their advantage.

“If they know there’s a knee injury, they’re gonna go low. If they know, like, a quarterback has a specific hand that’s hurt, they might go after the hand,” he explained.

However, the retired NFL star made a distinction between those tactics and situations in which players are offered incentives to injure their opponents.

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Travis has been dealing with his right ankle injury for approximately a month.

Per E! News, the athlete initially injured his ankle during the Chiefs’ Oct. 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Following the first-quarter tackle during Sunday’s game, Travis struggled to get back on his feet before limping off the field. His ankle was taped by medical personnel before he made his way to the locker room for further evaluation.

Although his return was initially questionable, Travis was back on the field during the second quarter.

Speaking to after the game, the tight end said he felt capable of playing more but respected the team’s decision to limit his time on the field. He also credited his younger teammates for stepping up.

As for the Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, Travis remains optimistic about playing.

“I’m ready to rock and roll this week,” he said on Wednesday’s podcast.

Travis acknowledged that continuing to play throughout the season has slowed his recovery, explaining that taking time off would allow his ankle to heal faster.

Still, with the Chiefs leading the AFC West with a 7-2 record, the athlete made it clear that he remains committed to his team.

“I signed up for this thing to be out there putting my heart on the line and my body on the line for my teammates,” he said.