Former soccer superstar Sir David Beckham and his former Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham have expressed their pride at their second son’s latest project.

Model Romeo Beckham, 24, has ventured into the world of acting. He is making his screen debut in debut in the French queer sports romance movie “Forty Love.”

IMDb describes the plot of the film as follows: “A drama set in professional tennis, exploring the balance between ambition, performance, and intimacy on the French Riviera.”

Per the movie’s trailer, Romeo’s character is a tennis player who shares a kiss with his fiercest rival.

He stars alongside the likes of Catherine Deneuve, Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin, Paul Kircher, Vincent Lacoste, Shane Woodward, and Rianne van Rompaey in writer-director Pierre-Ange Carlotti’s new film.

“Forty Love’s” premiere took place at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France, on Tuesday, November 17. Romeo attended the event with both of his parents.

Sir David and Victoria subsequently took to social media to share their pride at their son’s latest professional endeavor.

Sir David Beckham Says Romeo Sees Challenges & Just Takes Them

Sir David Beckham shared his pride at son Romeo’s role in “Forty Love” with the 87.4 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post includes a single picture of him and his wife sitting in the theater at the movie’s premiere.

Sir David’s caption on his post reads, “So proud of you mate , you see the challenge and you take it ❤️ we love you you ❤️ @romeobeckham FORTYLOVE ❤️ @pierreangecarlotti 💙🤍❤️ @victoriabeckham.”

Fans and followers of the former England, Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder had plenty to say in the post’s comments section.

One of Sir David’s followers commented, “Proud parents, full of love 😍❤️ congratulations 🎉.”

Another follower wrote, “Im so excited to watch the movieeee 🔥🔥.”

“Brilliant Romeo. Being yourself. The power of you, in you, reflected in what you are doing. Well done 👍✨☺️,” stated someone else.

Last but by no means least, Sir David’s wife, Victoria, posted, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

That brings us nicely to Victoria’s own post about her son’s new movie.

Victoria Is ‘So Proud’ of Son Romeo

Victoria Beckham also took to her Instagram account to share her pride at Romeo’s budding acting career with her 33 million followers.

Her post includes a single picture of her, son Romeo, and husband Sir David on the red carpet at the “Forty Love” premiere.

The caption on Victoria’s post says, “We’re so proud of you @romeobeckham! Kisses @pierreangecarlotti @davidbeckham ❣️.”

Fans and followers of the star otherwise known as Posh Spice flocked to the comments section of their post to share their thoughts.

One of her followers said, “I can’t wait to watch it. Congratulations Romeo ❤️👏.”

Somebody else proclaimed, “Wow, what a magnificent premiere! I was lucky enough to see David and Victoria arrive at the Romeo film premiere too! 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ Bravo!”

“He’s the perfect mix of you both,” noted one individual.

Finally, another Instagram user commented, “romeo is so lucky his parents stay at all his achievements, shows, awards, they never miss ❤️.”

We’d like to congratulate Romeo Beckham on his first acting role in “Forty Love.” We hope the film is a resounding success, both critically and commercially. Moreover, we can’t wait to watch it ourselves.

The film is scheduled to be released in French theaters on Wednesday, November 25.