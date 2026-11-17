Stella Hudgens’ birthday celebration came with a bold visual twist as the actress and influencer marked turning 31 with a frosting-and-sprinkles-themed photoshoot. She shared the risqué images online, posing with cake frosting, colorful sprinkles, cherries and a candle as part of the birthday setup.

The younger sister of Vanessa Hudgens also posted more traditional birthday looks, including a pink outfit. The shoot quickly drew playful reactions from followers, with fans leaning into the cake theme while wishing Hudgens a happy birthday.

Stella Hudgens Marks 31 With A Bold Birthday Shoot

The cherries on top!

A&E

Hudgens turned 31 on Nov. 13 and celebrated with a series of birthday photos built around a playful cake concept.

Some of the images showed Hudgens posing with frosting, sprinkles, cherries and a birthday candle arranged as part of the shoot. Other photos featured her in a pink long-sleeved top and shorts.

A&E

The birthday post leaned heavily into visual wordplay rather than a traditional cake-and-candles celebration. Fans responded with birthday wishes and jokes comparing the setup to an actual dessert.

The Photos Sparked Plenty Of Playful Reactions

A&E

The unusual shoot quickly became a talking point among her followers. The Sun highlighted comments from fans who embraced the cake theme, with one writing, “Craving some cake right now,” while another wished her a happy birthday.

Stella has built much of her online profile through social media, livestreaming and personality-driven content. She has also been broadcasting on Twitch since 2022 and hosts the podcast “That’s Crazy.”

A&E

The new photos also arrived amid wider birthday coverage of Stella, with TMZ publishing a gallery of her previous social-media photos on Nov. 13 to mark her 31st birthday.

Stella Hudgens Has Built Her Own Career Outside Her Famous Sister

Although she is widely known as Vanessa Hudgens’ younger sister, Stella has developed her own entertainment and online career. Her acting credits date back to the early 2000s and include “American Family,” “According to Jim,” “The Memory Thief,” “16 and Missing,” “Mr. Hollywood” and “Smoky Knights.”

Her professional credits also include appearances in “Powerless” and “Players,” alongside her work as a social-media creator and livestreamer.

While Vanessa remains the more famous of the two sisters because of her “High School Musical” career and subsequent film roles, Stella has built her own audience through acting and online content.

EntertainmentNow has also covered Vanessa Hudgens as she has moved into a new chapter of her own life with husband Cole Tucker and their children.

Stella Is Leaning Into A New Decade

Getty CANOGA PARK, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Stella Hudgens attends Experiential Supply Co. and C3 Celebrate Haunt’OWeen LA’s VIP Preview Night at The Promenade at Westfield Topanga & The Village on September 30, 2021 in Canoga Park, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for C3)

The birthday shoot comes one year after Stella entered her 30s. Now at 31, she is carrying that playful energy into another year, this time with a photoshoot designed to make her milestone difficult to miss.

The new images add another memorable moment to Stella Hudgens’ birthday celebrations while showing how she continues to blend personal milestones with the social-media content her followers know her for.