Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter was diagnosed with urosepsis in September 2025. Now, over a year later and ahead of the release of his new film, “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” he’s sharing a health update.

Billy Porter Says He’s ‘Great’ Following Severe Urosepsis

Getty Billy Porter

Porter attended the premiere of “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” on November 17. While there, the Tony Award-winning stage actor spoke to PEOPLE, who asked for an update on his health.

“I’m great. I’m here. I’m alive,” the 57-year-old began. After that, he spoke briefly about his experience with the condition.

According to him, “It’s been about a year, and some change since I was ill on my deathbed, and the [b-word] is back, honey. She’s alive.”

Regarding urosepsis, it’s a type of sepsis that originates in the urinary tract. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a life-threatening condition that occurs when a urinary tract infection goes untreated. Notably, urosepsis accounts for about 25% of all sepsis diagnoses.

The ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Star Has Been Open About His Health

Getty Billy Porter and Glenn Close

Porter developed a urinary tract infection in early 2025 while starring in the West End production of “Cabaret.” However, despite treatment, the infection spread before the actor eventually believed his health had returned to normal.

Then, amid his Broadway run in the role, the infection returned. He was later hospitalized and even fell into a coma. Then, in December 2025, the actor took to Instagram to post an update.

“I’m here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between,” he began.

“Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis. It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months. And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery.”

“I’m not there yet, but I’m on the road to that,” Porter continued. From there, the “Pose” alum used his video message to thank the world for their support.

“I wanted to thank everybody for your prayers, and your love, and sending me all the vibes. I felt every single one of them. I know that I’m alive today,” he said.

Billy Porter Filmed ‘Hunger Games’ Two Weeks After Leaving the Hospital

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Porter spoke to GLAAD in 2026 about his experience filming “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” in which he plays Mango Stift, as well as the newfound respect he has for the franchise. Notably, he shared that he began work on the film shortly after being discharged from the hospital.

“Nina Jacobson [producer] stepped up, and two and a half weeks after I got out of the hospital, I was making this movie because she said, ‘Come as you are, and whatever you need, we’ll make sure that you have it,” he recalled.

Porter then recalled the care he received while on set following his hospitalization. According to him, “I was pampered. My foot and my leg were still, like, really, really painful. Whenever I needed to take a break on set, they were like, ‘Take a break.'”

“And that’s not common. They wanted me, and they respected me enough to make space and make room for me, and I appreciate that,” he added. Elsewhere in the interview, he called the “Hunger Games” franchise “a modern-day version of George Orwell’s 1984, or Animal Farm, or Lord of the Rings.”

The actor added, “This is right up my alley, right in my wheelhouse. I’m a political activist. I’m a political artist. This is the kind of thing I should be a part of. And I’m really thrilled that I am.”

“Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” arrives in movie theaters on November 20.