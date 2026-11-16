Hollywood icon Glenn Close made a red carpet appearance at the 17th Annual Governors Awards on Sunday, November 15. The event was held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, and Close attended it with her daughter, Annie Starke.

Glenn Close & Beautiful Daughter Annie Starke Shine on the Red Carpet

Getty Annie Starke and Glenn Close attend the 17th Annual Governors Awards

The red-carpet moment marks a rare public appearance for Close and her daughter, who shone in a silver gown. Close looked effortlessly chic alongside her, wearing a full-length black gown with stunning neck detailing. In photos, mom and daughter smiled for the camera; at one point, they also looked into each other’s eyes and appeared very close. But who is Close’s only child?

Getty Marc Albu, Annie Starke and Glenn Close

Starke was born on April 26, 1988. She is Glenn Close’s daughter from a relationship with movie producer John Starke. Starke was raised away from the spotlight, growing up in Bedford, New York.

Who Is Glenn Close’s Daughter Annie Starke?

Getty Glenn Close and daughter Annie Starke in 2019

In a 2018 interview with People, Starke revealed that her childhood was “normal.” “I had a profoundly normal childhood,” she said. “I’m a little boring. I was a barefoot kid, outdoorsy, never had siblings, but I had cats and dogs, and really surrounded by nature; I credit my parents for keeping me grounded and keeping it normal. I still have my oldest friends since high school. It was a wonderful place to grow up.”

Starke married her husband, Marc Albu, in August 2016, in the backyard of her childhood home, known as Beanfield.

Despite growing up away from the spotlight, Starke has now followed in her mom’s footsteps and embraced a career in the limelight. She is also an actress and appeared alongside her mom in the 2017 film “The Wife.”

In response to a question about what has made her most proud, Close told Glamour in 2022, “Well, I’m a mother, so I’m proud of my daughter, most of all. I’m proud that she’s a fantastic human being. I’m proud that she’s fiercer than I am.”

She continued, “She’s the person that I call probably the most to get her opinion about something, because she’ll have a perspective that I know I don’t have, and I need that perspective. So she’s who I’m most, or what I am most, proud of. Other than that, I’m proud that I’m still around. I’m proud that I’m still in the room.”

Glenn Close Shares Importance of Family

Getty Glenn Close attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards

Close also revealed how the pandemic changed her, and two years later, she was placing more importance on her family. “Maybe to focus more on home and family,” she told Glamour. “But it’s also a time in my life, in this last chapter of my life, where I am in a place where my three siblings are, and my daughter and her husband now live. They just moved here. That’s unprecedented in my life. So I think it’s a balance of finding work that really will inspire you and then knowing how important it is to come home.”