Jeff Ross has two big reasons to celebrate, both personally and professionally.

The comedian, 61, revealed on Monday, Nov. 16, that he learned he was cancer-free on the same day he received his first-everGrammy nomination .

Ross took to Instagram to share a video of himself sitting in a doctor’s office as he waited for his oncologist to deliver his latest scan results. During that time, he was receiving calls congratulating him on his Grammy nomination for his Netflix comedy special, “Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride.”

“Life’s so weird right? The good, the bad and the ugly,” Ross said in the video, noting the irony of receiving recognition for a project that documents his experience with cancer.

The comedian went on to thank his family, friends and fans for standing by him throughout his health journey.

“It’s not just the fight that gets you through these challenges, it’s the army,” he said.

The video was interrupted when a medical professional knocked on the door and entered the room. Ross later confirmed the outcome of his appointment in the caption of his post.

“Today I beat the odds twice. Grammy nominated and cancer free. Turns out I’m harder to kill than I am to listen to. 🙏🍌”

Jeff Ross Was Diagnosed With Stage 3 Colon Cancer in 2024

Ross, affectionately known as the “Roastmaster General,” first went public with his stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in June 2025.

According to PEOPLE, the comedian had put off getting his first colonoscopy for years.

It wasn’t until he had some time off following Netflix’s Tom Brady roast that he decided to catch up on his medical appointments. Ross also credited his friend Jordan, who had repeatedly encouraged their group of friends to get screened.

Although Ross hadn’t experienced any symptoms, doctors discovered a stage 3 tumor during the procedure in the fall of 2024.

“Clearly, I waited almost a decade too long,” he previously told PEOPLE.

Ross underwent surgery to remove seven inches of his colon and completed six months of chemotherapy.

Throughout his treatment, several of his loved ones accompanied him to appointments. He also recalled how his neighbor would bake banana muffins for him to bring to the nurses.

Jeff Ross Turned His Cancer Journey Into a Grammy-Nominated Comedy Special

Less than a year after receiving his diagnosis, Ross fulfilled a lifelong dream of performing on Broadway with his 90-minute one-man show, “Take a Banana for the Ride.”

In a June 2026 interview with Deadline, Ross revealed that he had just finished chemotherapy and still had his chemotherapy port when he began performing on Broadway.

The production, which he first began developing in 1995 following his grandfather’s death, also explores the loss of his parents and close friends, including comedians Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried and Norm Macdonald.

Now a Grammy-nominated Netflix special, the project is up for best comedy album alongside releases from Nikki Glaser, Trevor Noah, Wanda Sykes, Fred Armisen and Dave Chappelle.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air live on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu on Feb. 7.

Looking back on his Broadway experience, Ross told Deadline that performing eight shows a week after undergoing cancer treatment gave him a renewed sense of energy.

“It lifted me up, the way I could see that it was lifting people up who were coming to the theater,” he shared.