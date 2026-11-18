The latest installment in “The Hunger Games” series, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 20. With the release just days away, stars from throughout the franchise gathered at the New York City premiere to celebrate. Here’s which former “The Hunger Games” stars reunited on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson

Getty (L-R) Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence and Woody Harrelson attend “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” Premiere In New York at Alice Tully Hall on November 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Fourteen years after their debut in “The Hunger Games,” Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen), Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark), and Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy) reunited at the “Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere.

While this is the first time fans are seeing them together in over a decade, the trio is confirmed to appear in the new film.

Lawrence reflected on rejoining the franchise during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, calling the experience “unbelievable.”

To celebrate their return, the trio stopped by “The Tonight Show” for a surprise appearance.

Lawrence and Hutcherson will also have their first televised interview in over a decade together on Thursday during “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Elizabeth Banks

While Elizabeth Banks is not set to return for “Sunrise on the Reaping,” she still made an appearance at the premiere.

Banks portrayed District 12 escort Effie Trinket in franchise’s first four films. Now, Elle Fanning will undertake the role in this latest installment, playing a younger version of the character.

“A family reunion, a new era of Effie and I couldn’t be more delighted. The torch is yours, @ellefanning. I adore you darling. Just be careful with the mahogany,” Banks said in a post to Instagram.

Willow Shields

At just 10 years old, Willow Shields made her feature film debut in “The Hunger Games,” portraying Katniss’ younger sister Primrose Everdeen.

She appeared alongside her fellow cast members at the “Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere.

“Very lucky to get to reunite with my fellow cast mates last night at the @thehungergames Sunrise on the Reaping premiere,” Shields said in an Instagram post. “Some of us started working together 16 years ago so to be able to celebrate the achievements of this new cast and story was beautiful.”

Amandla Stenberg

Getty Amandla Stenberg attends “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” Premiere In New York at Alice Tully Hall on November 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

At 12 years old, Amandla Stenberg portrayed Katniss’ District 11 ally Rue in “The Hunger Games.”

Stenberg received widespread recognition for her portrayal. She has since gone on to star in other young adult book-to-movie adaptations, such as “Everything, Everything,” “The Darkest Minds,” and “The Hate U Give.” She will also star in “Children of Blood and Bone,” based on the book by Tomi Adeyemi, which hits theaters on Jan. 15, 2027.

During the premiere, Bustle captured a sweet moment between Stenberg and Lawrence, captioning the post “rue and katniss reunited.”

Jena Malone

Jena Malone joined “The Hunger Games” franchise in 2013, portraying District 7 tribute and 71st Hunger Games victor Johanna Mason in “Catching Fire.”

She reflected on being part of the franchise with a post to Instagram.

“What a journey this has been,” Malone said. “So deeply in awe and gratitude for getting to be a part of this amazing series. Suzanne Collins truly wrote a story for every generation. Also …. JOHANNA MASON FOREVER!”

After the premiere, Malone also took to her Instagram stories to share a handful of throwback photos from her time filming and promoting “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay – Part 1” and “Mockingjay – Part 2.”

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler

Getty Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler attend the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” on November 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler also reunited at the “Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere.

Blyth portrayed a young Coriolanus Snow, while Zegler starred as District 12 songbird Lucy Gray Baird.

“got the band back together,” Zegler said in a post to Instagram.