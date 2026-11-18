Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, announced in September that they would sell their family home. The couple put their luxury home in St. Charles, Illinois, on sale because they are moving to Las Vegas, and not everyone is happy about the decision.

Jenny McCarthy’s Son Cries About Home Sale

McCarthy’s 24-year-old son, Evan Asher, whom she shares with her ex, John Asher, posted a tearful video on Sunday, November 15, discussing the home sale. In the Instagram video, he bravely shared his emotions. “It doesn’t feel the same anymore when someone else owns the place because you’re not living there anymore. It just really hurts. It hurts really bad; I’m just not doing great,” he shared.

“I’m just gonna miss all the times I had there,” he added. “I’m happy, though, for my parents. They made the right decision. But at the same time, it’s just still so hard. But I’ll be okay, we’ll be okay.” People reports that the home has sold for $2.65 million.

In the caption, Evan shared his thoughts again. “The saddest moment of my entire life has hit me harder than ever,” he wrote. “I have officially moved away from my home and life just won’t be the same anymore. And I’m so sorry I was very emotional. But when you live somewhere most of your life, have so many friends, and make more nostalgic memories than everything in any other house that you’ve lived in it’s a lot to take in. So I knew I had to share my emotions with you all.”

He continued, “This house has done so much for me over the past 11 years and I hope it will do it for the new owners too. One day. ONE DAY. I will buy this place again and start a family of my own. Thank you house for everything overall. I love you and god bless you.”

Evan Asher Receives Support From Family & Fans

Fans showed support for Evan in the comments on his Instagram post. “Sending you big hugs Evan!!!! Love you!!!” a comment reads. “There’s something so special about a home that holds so many years of memories. Those memories will always be yours, no matter where life takes you,” another person shared.

Wahlberg also showed support for his stepson, writing, “I love you Evan. Glad we got to cry together last weekend.”

McCarthy reacted to her son’s post, writing, “Promise someday you’re gonna knock on that door and buy it for your family someday. It’s not goodbye. It’s see you later. I love you. Hugging and kissing your heart.”

Evan’s father also responded. John wrote, “Ahwwww Evan! you’re gonna have those friends for life. They’re always gonna be by your side, and we’re gonna go back and visit them as much as you want! And you have new amazing adventures coming your way! I love you so much, and I’m so so proud of you!”

Some fans previously believed that McCarthy and Wahlberg were relocating to California, but she told fans in an Instagram comment on a People magazine cover story in September that they were moving to Las Vegas. “Going to Vegas. Not Cali,” she wrote.

The location has been where Wahlberg has been performing with New Kids on the Block for the past year and a half as part of their Vegas residency, E! News reports. The actor’s brother, Mark Wahlberg, and his family also call Las Vegas home.