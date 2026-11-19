, beloved for his role in “No Country for Old Men,” and portraying Thanos in the Marvel Universe is also the father to four children. He shares his son, Trevor, and daughter, Eden, with his ex-wife, Alice Adair, and his two younger children, Westlyn Reign and Chapel Grace, with wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin.

On Wednesday, November 18, it was Brolin’s eldest child, Trevor, who made headlines after it was announced that he and his fiancée Kristin Wood-Hegner had called off their wedding, despite having secured a marriage license, People reports.

Josh Brolin’s Son’s Wedding Is Called Off

Wood-Hegner shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram, announcing the news of their split and the cancellation of their wedding. “We are writing with heavy hearts to let you know that our wedding will no longer be taking place. Trevor, Kristin and Ava are taking time to navigate this difficult transition,” the statement read. Ava is Kristin’s daughter. “We kindly ask for your patience and for privacy as we process this, but please know we are grateful for the love and support you have shown us.”

Her post has been flooded with supportive messages. “Oh Kristin, I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending you love,” a comment reads. “You are loved forever here for you and Ava— this too shall pass,” another person wrote.

A third comment reads: “Sending you all love.”

No further details about Wood-Hegner and Trevor’s breakup have been made public, and Trevor’s Instagram account is private.

In April, Josh celebrated his son and Wood-Hegner’s engagement with a sweet post on Instagram. “To see you in full adulthood stops me in my tracks, especially when moments like these happen: massive emotional milestones. I’m so happy for you both. Happy happy engagement,” he wrote.

Josh Brolin Celebrates His Son

Josh is a doting father and has discussed what fatherhood means to him on multiple occasions. He has also used social media as a way to share a glimpse into his relationship with each of his children, and when Trevor turned 34 in 2022, Josh celebrated his birthday with an adorable throwback photo from his childhood.

He also penned a heartfelt message that was filled with love and pride. “Trevor, my first born. I cannot express the depths of my respect for you,” he wrote. “For 34 years now, I’ve experienced most of the highs and the lows of what good parenting and bad parenting is and to navigate through this labyrinth with you is more than a gift I deserve. Your life I can only stand back from most of the time and watch with great pride, and when I’m in there, frolicking with you, two grown men regressed and laughing at the humor we’ve cultivated so between each other, I melt.”

He continued, “I don’t know anybody like you and I love it that way. You’ve never seen things in a way that hasn’t moved or awed me, and to be your dad, man, is the greatest lottery I could ever win. I love you so much. Happy Birthday.”

The Real Start of Josh Brolin’s Life

On Trevor’s 36th birthday, the Hollywood star celebrated his son again with throwback photos and a loving tribute on Instagram. “My boy, Trevor. Thirty-six years ago you came to us and we have been changed ever since,” he wrote.

He continued, “From LA through the desert to Arizona then again on the road to NY. Back to Colorado Springs, Paso, Prescott, France — you’ve been dragged everywhere and all for the better for who you are is diamond. You will always be the beginning of what I consider the real start to my life. Your mom and I are so proud of the kind character you are today. Happy Birthday, man. Love you like the dickens.”