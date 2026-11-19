“Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris wants to pay tribute to his late co-star RJ Mitte by dedicating future editions of his new book, “Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad,” to him. Norris had already finished the book when Mitte died on October 12, 2026, at age 34.

Norris, 63, told People on November 17 that he wants to add a tribute to the actor, who played Walter White Jr. on the AMC drama.

“I will, at some point, put something out there: ‘I dedicate this book to him,'” Norris said.

The actor, who portrayed DEA agent Hank Schrader on “Breaking Bad,” also shared memories of working with Mitte, whom he first met when Mitte was just 14.

Dean Norris Recalls His First Scene With RJ Mitte on ‘Breaking Bad’

Norris described Mitte as one of the youngest members of the cast and recalled how the actors supported each other during filming.

“He was like the baby boy of our show,” Norris said.

“The first scene I did with him, he was 14 years old… and we all nurtured him and he nurtured us because he was such a kind guy and such a positive guy.”

Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, played the son of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston, throughout the show’s five-season run.

In his book, Norris discussed the importance of Mitte’s performance and how the series portrayed his character.

“This was the first time I think people really saw a character with a disability who wasn’t disabled,” Norris wrote.

Norris’ planned dedication follows several tributes from Mitte’s family and former castmates in the weeks since his passing.

RJ Mitte’s Mother Shares Emotional Tribute One Month After His Passing

Norris’ comments came shortly after Mitte’s mother, Dyna Mitte, marked one month since her son’s passing with an emotional Instagram post.

“My beautiful boy, it has been a month since you left us,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two at a Renaissance festival. “I miss you so much it hurts.”

Dyna also opened up about how difficult the past month had been for her family.

“There are days that it feels like it [happened] today, and at times it feels like forever ago,” she wrote. “I am trying to navigate through this new life, but it is so painfully difficult.”

She ended her message by writing, “I love you forever + time. Please continue to watch over us. With all my love, Mom.”

Mitte died by suicide, and his mother previously spoke with NBC News about discovering her son on October 12.

“I called him at 11,” she recalled. “He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him, and that’s when I discovered him.”

Dyna said she had encouraged her son to seek therapy in the months before his passing but that he assured her he was handling things.

“If I had known anything and could have done anything different, I truly would have. I would have given my life for his life,” she said.

‘Breaking Bad’ Cast Members Gathered to Remember Mitte

Several of Mitte’s former co-stars attended a celebration of life at Hope Lutheran Church in Hollywood in November.

Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Raymond Cruz were among the actors who gathered to remember him.

In an October 26 Instagram tribute, Dyna reflected on her son’s acting career and his years of advocacy for people with disabilities.

“Whether he was learning to manage and later thrive with cerebral palsy or finding his way in the acting community, it required hard work, but he succeeded and was always ready for the next challenge,” she wrote.

She also praised his dedication to helping others.

“The years he spent advocating developed a deep empathy for those who needed him to be their voice and it was never a burden, but a role he loved to play.”

Dyna concluded her tribute with a message about the impact her son had on those around him.

“My son was an incredibly special and sensitive soul who did so much for his family, his community, and the world, and we will mourn him for the rest of our days.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day. Support is also available at 988lifeline.org.