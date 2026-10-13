‘Breaking Bad’ Star Opens Up About RJ Mitte’s Final Days

Luis Moncada is remembering his final moments with RJ Mitte as the “Breaking Bad” family mourns the loss of its beloved cast member.

Moncada, who played Marco Salamanca on the AMC drama and its spinoff “Better Call Saul,” appeared on “TMZ Live” Tuesday to discuss his friendship with Mitte, who died Monday at 34.

The actors had reunited earlier this month at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico, where Moncada took Mitte on his first hot air balloon ride. Moncada also captured a video of the pair together, with Mitte resting his head on his friend’s shoulder.

Moncada Reveals How Mitte Was Struggling

But their reunion went beyond the memorable outing. Moncada said they discussed personal matters during their time together, although he chose not to reveal the details publicly.

According to Moncada, Mitte was being pulled in several directions and appeared to be under considerable stress. The two also spent nearly an hour talking outside an airport before Mitte returned to Texas.

Moncada said he encouraged his friend to stay with him for a few days to rest and clear his head.

In a post to Instagram after the interview he gave more details on their last meeting.

“It was incredibly difficult to watch him walk away because I knew he was struggling with some difficult feelings,” he wrote. “I offered him a place in my home where he could take a step back, reset, and have some time to think without the pressures of everyday life. But he told me he needed to go, so I made him promise to call me if he ever needed to talk or needed anything at all.”

Moncada also revealed that Mitte had recently supported him through a difficult period in his own life. The actor’s account reflected his grief over losing a friend he had hoped to help in return.

Tributes Have Poured In

Other “Breaking Bad” cast members have shared tributes following Mitte’s death.

Bob Odenkirk, who portrayed Saul Goodman on the series, remembered Mitte as someone who made a point of connecting with others.

“Whenever I saw him, he was meeting the world with positivity and a strong desire to connect,” Odenkirk said in a Tuesday statement to PEOPLE. He also described Mitte as a “good person who shared his personal story and his time to help out others.”

“This is simply, deeply sad,” Odenkirk added.

Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte’s on-screen father, Walter White, also shared an emotional tribute. Cranston recalled meeting the actor when he was 14 and watching him grow into a talented performer during the show’s run.

Mitte, who had cerebral palsy, became an advocate for performers with disabilities and worked to promote greater inclusion. Cranston praised his determination and the work he did to help others.

The actor also reflected on their relationship beyond the series, revealing that they had exchanged text messages just weeks earlier while trying to arrange lunch.

“I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future…” Cranston wrote.

“But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…”

He ended the tribute with a heartfelt farewell: “I’ll miss you, son.”

Mitte played Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, throughout all five seasons of “Breaking Bad,” which aired from 2008 to 2013. Beyond acting, he used his platform to advocate for disability rights and raise awareness about cerebral palsy.