The Jonas Brothers are sharing how they spend their free time while traveling for performances, including a hobby that has become a regular part of their routine.

During the November 17 episode of their “Hey Jonas!” podcast, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas welcomed former NBA player Blake Griffin for a conversation about sports, entertainment and life on the road.

While discussing Griffin’s experiences traveling as a professional basketball player, the brothers revealed that they have recently started spending more time bowling between shows.

They also compared their routines with Griffin’s and explained how they prepare for performances while visiting different cities.

Jonas Brothers Say Bowling Has Become a Favorite Tour Activity

During the conversation, the brothers explained that golf has become more difficult to fit into their schedule while touring.

As a result, they have started bowling more frequently.

“We’ve been on a bowling tear on this tour,” one of the brothers shared.

The group explained that weather and scheduling can make it challenging to find time for golf, especially when traveling between performances.

Bowling, however, offers an activity they can enjoy without having to plan around the same conditions.

Kevin also revealed that he participated in his high school’s bowling team.

The brothers joked about growing up in New Jersey, mentioning the state’s bowling alleys, diners and malls.

They described bowling as a convenient way to spend time together while traveling.

Their conversation eventually turned to Griffin’s preferred activities during his NBA career.

Griffin explained that he and his teammates often went to the movies because they wanted to relax rather than participate in another physical activity.

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Joe Jonas Shares His Pre-Show Routine

The conversation also gave the brothers an opportunity to compare their performance routines with Griffin’s basketball preparations.

Griffin explained that he followed a detailed schedule throughout his NBA career, including arranging his clothing and completing the same exercises before games.

The brothers related to the importance of maintaining familiar habits while traveling.

Joe explained that performing in different cities requires him to prepare physically and mentally before taking the stage.

He discussed warming up and making sure he takes care of his body while on tour.

The group also revealed that Joe enjoys playing video games before performances.

According to his brothers, gaming helps him decompress before a show.

Although Griffin admitted that he was never particularly interested in video games, the group found common ground through their shared interest in golf and movies.

Jonas Brothers Discuss Their Latest Music and Projects

Earlier in the episode, the brothers also shared an update about their recent virtual performance.

They explained that they participated in a concert within a Roblox game and used the opportunity to tease a new song.

According to the brothers, the performance went well, and fans have already started using the new music in videos.

The conversation also included a brief discussion about Kevin’s recent birthday.

As Kevin approaches 40, the brothers joked about whether there should be an age limit for being a Jonas Brother.

They entertained the idea of creating a separate tour for older members before moving on to other topics.

Between their performances, new music and personal routines, the brothers continue finding ways to balance their careers with activities they enjoy together.