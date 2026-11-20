Penn Badgley rarely talks about his personal life. The ‘You Deserve Each Other’ star is married to Domino Kirke and is a stepfather to her son and a father to three more children. Badgley, 40, said he is experiencing multiple forms of fatherhood, and that affects his priorities in life.

Penn Badgley Says His Twin Boys With Domino Kirke Are Funny

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The “You” star spoke about his family life on the “OMG Obsessed” podcast. The married couple welcomed their first boy in 2020. He told host Zosia Mamet how his life changed after Kirke gave birth again to their identical twin boys last September.

“Now that I’ve got twins, I know what it’s like to also parent twins, which anybody who’s not parented twins, it’s amazing,” he said. “They’re so funny because you have two of them, but it’s all like clown humor, you know? It’s like they’re miming and gesticulating and making sounds, but they’re not yet talking.”

The TV star said the babies are distinct and he doesn’t usually have trouble telling them apart. Badgley was a stepfather first to Kirke’s firstborn, Cassius. He’s going to be 18 and graduate high school.

“I cherish my relationship with Cass,” the “Gossip Girl” alum said. “It actually, kind of, only gets better with time and maturity because it isn’t quite that biological thing.”

He met his stepson when he was five years old. The actor said his biological father, Morgan O’Kane, has always been involved with raising him.

“There’s nothing in my life that could or should matter more than understanding fatherhood better,” he said. “I happen to not have a strong relationship with my father. The mysteries of life, of course, become extremely potent and relevant.”

The father also explores childhood on his podcast, “Podcrushed.” He reads people’s stories about their middle school experiences with co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

Badgley Said Raising Twins Is Harder Than One

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It’s one thing to recognize that raising two newborns at the same time is harder than one. But it’s another thing to experience it. The actor said his friends didn’t warn him enough on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“I have a few friends with twins. First of all, I can’t believe they didn’t really say when they were going through it, like this is insane compared to one,” Badgley said. “God bless everybody raising children because it’s never easy.”

Kirke once shared a picture in August on Instagram of him having one of the boys on his chest in a carrier and the other on his side, according to PEOPLE. The couple was on a walk in a neighborhood.

The parents made it a point not to share the names of their youngest children. Badgley isn’t the only one who prioritizes family. Kirke is an actress, a doula, and a founder of the New York-based Carriage House Birth. She was inspired to help others give birth after a tough experience with her first baby.