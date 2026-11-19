Rehearsals for Miss Universe are underway, and the pageant is set to air on November 24, but Miss Universe France 2026 Garance Authié made headlines on Wednesday, November 18, after reportedly being injured and seen using a wheelchair, People reports.

Miss Universe France 2026 Reveals Injury

On Thursday, November 19, Authié broke her silence to address her injury and how it occurred. In an Instagram video posted on her official account, the beauty queen revealed that her knee gave out. Her message was in French, but has been translated to English.

“We have quite intense weeks, and actually yesterday morning there was a rehearsal, and at one point I had to activate myself to make the choreography. I ran and my knee…I used the wrong angle and my knee gave out, so I fell,” she shared, People reports. “I had to go back to the hotel, and then to hospital for an X-ray, and I couldn’t do an MRI. It was only this morning I could do an MRI. We got the results. I have a ligament injury.”

She remained positive despite her injury, saying, “I’ll do everything to make my knee recover, but I want you to know that it will be okay, that I stay strong. I’m not here to give up, and I can’t imagine not doing the final.”

Miss Universe France 2026 Garance Authié Remains Positive

Authié also told her fans she intends to rest her injury as much as possible before competing next week.

“I really want to reassure you on that; I don’t want to give up. I will give everything. Since the beginning, I’ve been doing my best to represent France and my values. This isn’t about quitting now. It’s just another challenge,” Authié said. “It’s going to work out, I believe it, and I’ll keep you posted. I’ll do my best, and really, I wanted to say thank you for all your messages. They’re so sweet. We keep pushing forward, we stay strong, and I will keep you informed about the rest.”

Her post has been flooded with supportive reactions from fans. “You’ve got this my girl,” a comment reads. “I wish you a fast recovery beautiful! You are gorgeous inside out,” another person shared.

A third fan shared, “We Love you my Queen.”

Women Trip During Miss Universe 2026 Event

On November 13, the upcoming Miss Universe pageant made headlines after multiple women were seen tripping and falling during an event called “Beauty at the Beach” in Puerto Rico.

In 2025, there was a serious injury during the Miss Universe pageant when Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 Gabrielle Henry fell from the competition stage and sustained a traumatic brain injury.

A week ago, Henry shared an inspiring video on Instagram, showing fans her recovery process. In the caption, she wrote, “It has been a long journey, and there’s still so much to learn. But one thing I do know now is that healing isn’t a straight line, but every step forward counts.”