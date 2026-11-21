Jared Padalecki may have played Rory Gilmore’s first boyfriend on “Gilmore Girls,” but that doesn’t mean he’s Team Dean.

During a November 20 appearance on “The Zach Sang Show,” the actor revisited the ongoing debate surrounding Rory’s relationships and revealed which character he believes was the best match for her.

Padalecki, who portrayed Dean Forester, explained that he actually supports Jess Mariano, played by Milo Ventimiglia.

He also shared that Ventimiglia has a different opinion about which boyfriend Rory should have ended up with.

Jared Padalecki Says He’s Team Jess on ‘Gilmore Girls’

During the interview, host Zach Sang asked Padalecki which of Rory’s boyfriends he believes was the best choice.

The actor didn’t hesitate to share his preference.

“I’m Team Jess,” Padalecki said.

He also revealed that Ventimiglia, who played Jess, supports Dean instead.

“Funny enough, Milo, who’s a dear friend, is Team Dean,” Padalecki explained.

Their opposing opinions offer an interesting perspective on one of the show’s longest-running debates.

Padalecki played Dean during the first five seasons of “Gilmore Girls,” while Ventimiglia joined the series during its second season.

Their characters competed for Rory’s affection, with Jess eventually becoming her boyfriend.

Although their characters had a complicated relationship, Padalecki and Ventimiglia developed a friendship offscreen.

Padalecki previously expressed his support for Jess during a November 2025 interview with People, explaining that his opinion had changed as he reflected on Rory’s relationships.

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Jared Padalecki Explains Why He Doesn’t Support Logan

Padalecki also addressed Rory’s relationship with Logan Huntzberger, played by Matt Czuchry.

While he and Ventimiglia disagree about Dean and Jess, Padalecki said neither actor supports Logan.

“Neither of us are Team Logan,” he told Sang.

Padalecki explained that his personal upbringing may influence how he views the character.

The actor grew up in San Antonio, Texas, in a middle-class household.

His mother worked as a teacher, while his father was an accountant.

Padalecki recalled watching his parents work hard to support their family, which shaped his perspective on people who grew up with considerable wealth.

He acknowledged that those feelings may contribute to his preference for Jess over Logan.

However, Padalecki made it clear that his opinion of the fictional character doesn’t reflect his feelings toward Czuchry.

He described the actor positively and emphasized that he likes both men.

Jared Padalecki Reflects on His ‘Gilmore Girls’ Years

Elsewhere in the interview, Padalecki looked back on his early acting career and how he landed the role of Dean.

He revealed that he initially signed a contract to appear in four episodes of the series.

At the time, he was considering college and hoped acting could help him earn money toward his education.

The opportunity eventually turned into a much longer role.

Padalecki also discussed how “Gilmore Girls” continues attracting viewers years after its original run.

He credited streaming for introducing the series to new audiences, particularly during the pandemic.

Although he has since starred in “Supernatural” and “Walker,” Padalecki continues to appreciate the role that helped launch his television career.

And when it comes to Rory’s love life, his answer remains Team Jess.