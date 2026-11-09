Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Turn Their NYC Date Night Into a Spooky Affair – Photos

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi gave fans another glimpse of their romance during a New York City night out, but it was the actor’s unexpected hair transformation that stole the spotlight.

The couple stepped out together Saturday, Nov. 7, ahead of a performance of Broadway’s “Paranormal Activity.”

Photos obtained by DeuxMoi showed the pair spending time together during their evening in the city.

Elordi, 29, appeared to be sporting a dramatically different look. The “Euphoria” star wore a black long-sleeved shirt and a matching beanie, but a peek of blonde hair underneath the hat caught everyone’s attention.

His eyebrows also appeared lighter, suggesting the actor may have traded his familiar dark hair for a much brighter shade. The beanie covered most of his hairstyle, leaving fans curious about just how dramatic the transformation might be.

Jenner, 31, opted for a classic look of her own. The model wore a black trench coat as she enjoyed the evening with Elordi.

The Broadway outing also gave fans another reason to celebrate the couple, who have been making more public appearances together in recent months.

Social media users quickly shared their thoughts after the photos surfaced. One fan asked people to respect the couple’s privacy, writing, “Leave them alone! We all have the right to live our lives. Privacy.”

Another commenter pointed out that Jenner was in New York while Elordi was working on his next movie, adding, “So Kendall is NYC while Jacob is filming his new movie. That’s cute. They seem inseparable”

Some fans were already thinking about the couple’s future. One person speculated, “I think these two might be staying together for a long time. Marriage maybe??”

Others simply enjoyed seeing the pair together. One fan admitted, “i don’t know why but i love them together so much.”

Another commenter shared their approval of the relationship, writing, “Now this is a kardashian couple I can rock with.”

The positive reactions continued, with one fan saying, “I think they make a cute couple.” Another summed up their feelings more simply: “They are so cute together.”

The Two Have Been Spotted Out Lately

The latest outing follows another memorable moment for the couple during Milan Fashion Week in September. Elordi showed his support when Jenner walked in Bottega Veneta’s show on Sept. 26.

The actor watched from the front row as Jenner closed the presentation. He also pulled out his camera to photograph her as she made her way down the runway. Videos shared on social media showed him cheering her on, too.

Their time in Europe also included a more tense encounter with photographers. While walking through Paris on Sept. 28, Elordi asked photographers to stop following them as they made their way back to their hotel.

“Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” he said in footage shared on social media. “Stop, stop, stop.”

He then asked again whether they could simply walk back to their hotel, adding, “No flash, just let us walk,” and “Just let us go.”

Jenner kept her face covered as the pair crossed the street with their security team.

Despite the attention surrounding their relationship, the couple has continued to enjoy outings together. Their latest New York appearance brought a little Halloween-season mystery, with Elordi’s lighter hair giving fans something new to talk about.