Matthew McConaughey‘s children are growing up fast!

The actor’s three teenagers stepped into the spotlight for a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of “Way of the Warrior Kid” on Thursday at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Matthew’s eldest son, Levi, 18, daughter Vida, 16, and youngest son, Livingston, 13, all dressed to impress as they stepped onto the red carpet for the special occasion.

Matthew McConaughey’s Children Look Stunning in Red Carpet Fashion

Getty Livingston McConaughey, Vida Alves McConaughey and Levi McConaughey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Way of the Warrior Kid”.

Levi, who stars in the film alongside Chris Pratt, bore a striking resemblance to his famous father, looking effortlessly chic in a navy suit and a blue button-up shirt as he posed on the red carpet.

Vida, on the other hand, opted for an elegant white dress, matched with silver earrings and a necklace.

Meanwhile, Livingston rocked a baby blue suit with a white T-shirt as he supported his older sibling at the event.

Although Matthew was absent from the recent red carpet event, he was previously spotted mentoring Levi on the film’s set in 2024.

Photos published by the Daily Mail in October 2024 showed the Oscar winner watching his son at work and offering him some advice before a take.

Levi’s casting in Way of the Warrior Kid was first announced in September 2024.

Matthew McConaughey’s Legacy as a Father

Getty Matthew McConaughey

In August, McConaughey shared the life lessons he hopes his children will carry with them as they grow older.

“Every parent out there, what do you want for your children? You want to pass on some values and things that you built in your own life,” the actor said.

He continued, “You don’t want them to be exactly like you, but you want them to take some things and keep them alive after you are gone. That’s how you become immortal.”

In 2020, he also revealed that being a dad has always been his “only dream.”

Getty Levi McConaughey

“The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” McConaughey told PEOPLE at the time. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream … I can’t think of anything being more important.”

McConaughey also made sure to embrace every aspect of fatherhood, including giving his three children “tough love” when necessary.

“Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want,” he told Town & Country magazine. “Other times it means tough love.”

He continued, “Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No’ takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.'”