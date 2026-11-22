Sarah Michelle Gellar stepped out with her rarely seen daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, for their first joint red-carpet appearance in Las Vegas on Friday, November 20.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, 49, and Charlotte, 17, attended the People and InStyle Drive-By Party at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Charlotte

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and Charlotte Grace Prinze

Gellar wore a shimmering black minidress with sheer tights and heels, while Charlotte wore a black minidress with a leather jacket and ankle boots.

The mother-daughter duo smiled for photographers and held hands as they posed together. Charlotte, who appeared taller than her mother, wore her dark hair in loose waves.

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and Charlotte Grace Prinze

The appearance was particularly notable because Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., have largely kept their children out of the public eye.

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and Charlotte Grace Prinze

The couple also shares a 14-year-old son, Rocky.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Daughter Charlotte Wants to Become an Actress

The teenager also opened up about following in her famous parents’ footsteps, revealing that she is taking acting classes and hopes to begin her acting career soon.

In an interview with People, when asked whether she had developed the same passion for performing as her parents, the teenager replied, “Yes, of course.”

She also revealed that she attends “acting classes weekly.”

Sarah explained that Charlotte has been learning from an instructor with a personal connection to the family. “She takes acting classes with the coach that Freddie and I … that we started with,” the actress said, referring to her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Charlotte made it clear that she hopes to begin acting professionally.

“It’s my favorite thing,” she told the outlet. “I’m so excited, and I can’t wait to start hopefully soon.”

Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Rules About Charlotte’s Acting Career

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Although Sarah supports her daughter’s ambitions, she has previously explained why she wants Charlotte to finish school before pursuing professional roles.

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Cruel Intentions” actress said Charlotte would not be allowed to work in front of a camera until she graduated from high school.

According to ABC News, Sarah wanted her daughter to understand the industry before beginning an acting career.

She also acknowledged that Charlotte’s experience would be different from her own because both of her parents are well-known actors.

Sarah and Freddie, 50, met while filming the 1997 horror movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and married in 2002.

Sarah and Freddie also share a son, Rocky James Prinze, who did not accompany his mother and sister to the event.

Rocky, 14, was competing in a race that weekend, according to People. The teenager has developed an interest in motorsports and hopes to become a Formula 1 driver.