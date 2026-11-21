Actor Larry Poindexter — perhaps best known for his roles in “JAG,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Days of Our Lives” — passed away on November 18 at the age of 66.

Now, two days after his sudden death, new details are emerging.

Sudden Death

Poindexter died in a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, five days after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Studio City.

According to Deadline, Poindexter was walking to pick up food when he was struck on Friday, November 13. He was taken to the hospital after sustaining a broken rib.

The actor was scheduled for surgery on Wednesday, but tragically died earlier that day.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told People that “there was a radio call generated” reporting a traffic collision “vehicle vs pedestrian.”

“The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department and Van Nuys officers completed a report,” the spokesperson added.

According to Poindexter’s agent Harry Gold, who spoke with NBC News on Thursday, doctors did not take the actor’s injuries seriously.

“They did not diagnose this as anything serious,” Gold said. “They put him in the hospital for observation and to repair some broken bones and then he passed away.”

He added of his client, “He had great musical talent, was in rock band and produced musicals. That was important to him.”

An investigation is ongoing.

A Storied Career

Poindexter had music and theater in his blood. He was born in Dallas, Texas, to a Tony Award-winning Broadway light and set designer father and an opera singer mother.

He made his TV debut in an episode of “A New Day in Eden” in 1982 at just 23 years old.

He would soon appear alongside Rob Lowe and Gena Rowlands in the TV movie “Thursday’s Child,” and later made appearances in various TV shows, including “CHiPs,” “Happy Days,” “The Facts of Life,” and “Growing Pains.”

He landed a recurring role in the 1990s legal drama JAG, where he played Dalton Lowne, a lawyer and love interest of Major Sarah MacKenzie played by Catherine Bell.

Fans later saw him in projects such as “How I Met Your Mother,” “Friends” and “Supernatural.”

In addition to acting, Poindexter was the lead singer of the alternative country band The High Lonesome in the 1990s.

In 2002 he married casting director Carol Kritzer and welcomed twin sons.

Paying Tribute

Paul Lacono, who played Poindexter’s TV son on “The Hard Times of RJ Berger,” shared a moving tribute to Instagram.

“Few people I’ve known were as kind, generous, fiercely talented, and fucking hilarious. Above all, Larry was a GOOD egg,” Lacono shared. “He was opinionated, to say the least, and I loved him for it.”

He added, “When I was in my early twenties, Larry looked out for me in ways I didn’t fully appreciate at the time. He offered wisdom I wasn’t always ready to hear, and it took me a few years to realize just how right he was about so many things. He taught me that being a good person and collaborator mattered just as much as being a great actor.”