Jodie Foster‘s favorite movie is not one of the acclaimed dramas that defined her own career, but a Disney animated classic she says she has watched “way over a hundred times.”

The two-time Oscar winner revealed that 1994’s “The Lion King” remains her all-time favorite movie, explaining that becoming a mother made animated films a regular part of life at home.

Foster shares sons Charlie, 28, and Kit, 25, with former partner Cydney Bernard, and says raising her children meant watching plenty of animated movies over the years.

Jodie Foster Has Seen ‘The Lion King’ More Than 100 Times

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Foster made the surprising confession while speaking with People about the animated movies that have stayed with her. Asked about her favorite, she did not hesitate to say, “‘The Lion King.’ Favorite movie ever.”

She then revealed that she has watched it “way over a hundred times.” The 1994 Disney film follows Simba as he is forced away from his home after his father, Mufasa, is killed by Scar, eventually returning to reclaim his place as king.

For Foster, however, its staying power is tied to more than nostalgia. She explained that once she had children, animated movies became something she watched repeatedly with them, and “The Lion King” remained the standout.

Motherhood Turned Animated Movies Into A Family Staple

Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 20: Actress Jodie Foster attends Tribeca Talks Director’s Series: Jodie Foster With Julie Taymor – 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on April 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Foster has been increasingly open about how becoming a mother changed the way she sees both movies and her own upbringing. Her sons, Charlie and Kit, were born in 1998 and 2001, respectively, and Foster has said she tried to give them a more ordinary childhood than the one she experienced while growing up as a child actor.

People recently reported that Foster said motherhood taught her that parents cannot protect their children from every mistake and instead have to allow them to make choices and learn for themselves.

That period also exposed her to an endless rotation of animated movies. Foster said raising children meant watching plenty of family films, but “The Lion King” became the one she connected with most deeply.

The actress has also said that she deliberately kept her Hollywood career separate from her sons when they were young because she wanted them to know her primarily as their mother rather than as a famous actress.

Foster’s Disney Connection Has Come Full Circle

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Jodie Foster attends the world premiere of “HEXED” at the El Capitan Theatre on November 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Disney)

Her enduring love for “The Lion King” comes at an especially fitting time because Foster is returning to Disney herself. She voices Queen Celeste in the studio’s new animated movie “Hexed,” marking her first voice role in a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature.

According to Disney, the film follows Billie, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, a teenager who discovers secret magical abilities and is drawn into the witch realm of Hexe alongside her mother, Alice, voiced by Rashida Jones. Foster plays Queen Celeste, a sinister ruler determined to maintain her power over the realm.

The role also represents a full-circle moment in Foster’s career. She made her feature-film debut in Disney’s 1972 adventure “Napoleon and Samantha,” beginning a long association with the studio that later included movies such as “Freaky Friday” and “Candleshoe.”

Foster recently told People that returning to Disney decades later felt like a “big deal” because of how closely the studio was tied to the beginning of her career.

“Hexed” also gives Foster the chance to play a full-fledged animated villain. She described voicing Queen Celeste as “totally fun,” explaining that villains can be especially entertaining because they are often unapologetic about who they are.

The film also stars Walton Goggins, Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry and is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 25.

After years of repeatedly returning to “The Lion King” with her family, Foster’s Disney connection has now come full circle, with the longtime fan stepping into the studio’s animated world herself as its newest villain.