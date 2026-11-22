One of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s best friends is Macaulay Culkin, who’s so close to her family that her kids know him as Uncle Mac.

Interestingly, the two children that the former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. — Charlotte, 17, and Rocky, 14 — spent years oblivious to the fact that their family friend was also the star of one of their favorite movies.

‘They Didn’t Get It’

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“It was so funny when my kids realized that Uncle Mac was in ‘Home Alone,’” Gellar revealed in a recent interview with People.

“You should have seen them when they realized that,” she shared, recalling her kids’ surprise when they finally connected the dots.

“They didn’t get it for so many years, and then one year they came home and they were like, ‘Is Uncle Mac Kevin McCallister?” and I said, ‘No,’ but then, ‘Yes. Your Uncle Mac is Kevin McCallister,’” she continued.

That realization, she admitted, gave her children even more admiration for Culkin than they already had.

“Talk about some street cred,” Gellar said with a laugh, adding, “I will always support Uncle Mac.”

Reports of Reboot

A recent report claimed that her kids’ beloved Uncle Mac was in the process of developing a reboot of the beloved 1990 hit, in which his character defends the family home from inept burglars when he’s inadvertently forgotten when everyone else heads to Europe for the holidays.

After several months of rumors, Variety is reporting that Culkin is working with Disney on a reboot.

Culkin is reportedly working with Seth Rogen and writing partner Evan Goldberg on a screenplay for the new movie, with the project said to be in “early development” at Disney.

Details of the plot are reportedly being kept top secret; according to Variety, Disney has not officially confirmed that a “Home Alone” reboot is actually in the works.

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Reports of Culkin’s involvement in a “Home Alone” reboot first came to light back in July 2026, in a July 28 episode of The Town with Matt Belloni.

“I got a tip the other day that there was a very exciting sighting on the Disney lot. Macaulay Culkin was there, and he’s talked about having an idea for a new ‘Home Alone,’ and Disney is, like, salivating,” host Matt Belloni divulged.

“They’re offering him another movie, and he can do his own passion project if he would also do another ‘Home Alone,’” Belloni told listeners. “And they have a good idea; I’ve talked to people who’ve heard it, for a ‘Home Alone’ reboot with Macaulay Culkin. If that happens, and they restart the ‘Home Alone’ franchise, that would be gigantic for the next 10 years.”

As Belloni explained, “Home Alone” and its sequel continue to deliver huge viewership numbers year after year, particularly during the holiday season. “This could be massive if they could figure out how to get Macaulay Culkin into a new ‘Home Alone,’” he added, claiming that Disney wass “courting him like nobody’s business.”