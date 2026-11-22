Keanu Reeves took on an unexpected role at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, chauffeuring the top three F1 finishers to the podium.

On Saturday, November 21, the 62-year-old actor got behind the wheel of a limousine, transporting Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri to the podium ceremony at the Bellagio.

In an Instagram video shared by F1 Las Vegas, Reeves appeared in high spirits as he stepped out of the black-and-red limousine and opened the door for the drivers. He greeted each of them with a handshake, congratulating them on their wins.

“You know you’ve won when Keanu Reeves picks you up in a limo and drives you to the Bellagio,” the clip’s caption read.

Keanu Reeves Makes Iconic F1 Cameo

Reeves’ unexpected driving gig came after Verstappen, 29, secured the win in a thrilling 50-lap race, with McLaren’s Norris, 27, and Piastri, 25, following him across the finish line to complete the top three.

The “Speed” star had also made an appearance in the Las Vegas paddock earlier in the race weekend, where he was spotted catching up with Verstappen.

Several fans flooded the comments with reactions to Reeves’ unexpected role as the drivers’ personal chauffeur.

One fan wrote, “At least they picked a celebrity that genuinely has an interest in Motorsport/F1. Instead of them being there for the camera time.”

Another commented, “Nice to see that for once instead of [expletive] celebrities, they got one who is truly passionate about F1. It was so nice to see him driving with that big smile on his face.”

Someone quipped, “John Wick as a chauffeur, legendary,” while another chimed in, “Best part of the race!”

Keanu Reeves is a Big F1 Fan

Reeves has a longstanding interest in F1, dating back to his childhood. In 2023, he hosted and executive-produced the four-part documentary series “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story,” which revisited Brawn GP’s remarkable 2009 championship-winning season.

His involvement in the project went beyond presenting, as he also narrated the series and interviewed several key figures involved in the team’s historic achievement.

“I don’t know why, but when I was a kid I liked cars and I had those toy cars, I remember I had the John Player Formula One car,” Reeves told PA, via RTE, in December 2024. “I went to a race in Canada when I was a young kid, and so I guess I loved cars.”

He continued, “As I got older – I was watching Formula One as a kid – and then became (more) into it in my 20s, so I’ve kind of gone in and out. I was around for the Schumacher era, just was caught the end of the Senna era, following Hamilton and Rosberg, that whole thing.”

“I love the technical aspect of it, I love the pursuit of excellence, the innovation, just the extraordinariness of the vehicles and the racing, I find it very captivating,” he added.