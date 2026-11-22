Scott Wolf is mourning the death of his father, Steven Charles Wolf, whom he described as his hero and the man he had always looked up to.

The “Party of Five” star shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post, alongside a series of family photographs taken over the years. In his tearful tribute, the actor reflected on his father’s life, the values he taught him, and the lasting impact he had on their family.

Scott Wolf Announces Death of His Father Steven Charles Wolf

Scott, 58, revealed that his father had died just days before his announcement.

In the Instagram tribute, the actor reflected on the close relationship he shared with his dad.

“My father, Steven Charles Wolf, passed away a few days ago. His passing leaves a hole in the center of our hearts and our lives. He was my hero, and I have lived my entire life trying to be like him. He was the kindest, most honest, caring, and loving man. He didn’t just adore his family; he lived for us,” Wolf wrote.

He did not disclose an exact date or cause of death.

Scott Wolf Shares Never-Seen-Before Family Photos of Late Father

FOX Scott Wolf in season two of “Doc”

The actor accompanied his message with a black-and-white photograph of himself beside his father, followed by several family pictures taken over the years.

Scott went on to remember his father’s generosity, humor, and lasting influence on the people around him.

“His warmth and authenticity made better the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He was brilliant, funny, and truly made every room, and this world, a better place. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, fairness, service, compassion, and most of all, love. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he lives on in the hearts of all of us who were blessed to know his love. I miss you dad. I hope your days are filled with golf, seafood, card games, cashews, and hugs from those you have rejoined. I love you so much. 💔❤️”

The tribute offered a glimpse into their family life, including the hobbies and simple pleasures his father enjoyed.

What Has Scott Wolf Been Doing Since ‘Party of Five’?

Scott became a familiar television face in the 1990s after playing Bailey Salinger on the Fox drama “Party of Five,” which aired from 1994 to 2000.

He later appeared in “The Nine,” “Perception,” and “Nancy Drew,” building a television career spanning more than three decades.

More recently, he played Dr. Richard Miller on Fox’s medical drama “Doc.”

His character departed during the Season 3 premiere in September 2026, although executive producer Hank Steinberg told TV Insider that a future return remains possible.

Scott Wolf’s Family Life and Divorce From Kelley Wolf

The family loss follows a difficult period in Scott’s personal life.

The actor and his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, announced their separation in June 2025 after 21 years of marriage.

In September 2026, the former couple confirmed to People that they were proceeding with their divorce despite spending time together as a family.

“Our hearts are heavy, but they are also filled with gratitude for the years we spent together, for all that we shared and built, for our loving marriage, and most of all, for our incredible children,” they said in a joint statement.

Scott and Kelley share three children, Jackson, Miller, and Lucy.