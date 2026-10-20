Ben & Erin Napier Dish on Hosts of New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff Show

Ben and Erin Napier‘s “Home Town Takeover” is heading north with a new Canadian spinoff, but the HGTV stars won’t be hosting this time around. The show is in good hands, however, as the Napiers weigh in on Sarah and Bryan Baeumler taking the reins of “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

Ben & Erin Napier’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ Spinoff Hosted by Sarah & Bryan Baeumler

In an October 2026 interview with House Beautiful, Ben weighed in on Sarah and Bryan taking on the show’s hosting duties.

“‘Hometown Takeover’ is a lot of work. Bryan and Sarah are incredibly talented,” Ben said. “Bryan in Canada is like the Michael Jordan of home renovation.”

He added, “It felt good that we were handing it off to them.”

“Home Town Takeover Canada” features a makeover of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Bryan noted that the community “took me back to being a kid in the 80s.”

He explained, “Everybody knows each other. The community is so supportive of each other. The First Nations that we met are also an incredible asset. The Seshaht and the Hupacasath First Nations, and having the opportunity to meet their elected chiefs, spend time with them, and be involved in their culture was incredible.”

“I wanted to put on a red-and-black checkered jacket and ride into town on a moose,” the HGTV star added. “It just felt so Canadian.”

Ben and Erin also shared a bit of perspective on their past “Home Town Takeover” experiences.

“Let the townspeople tell their own story,” they said.

“That has been something that we learned in Laurel long before TV. You cannot come into a town and make it something it’s not,” Erin shared. “The goal is to help a town get a little bit further down the road to rebirth or growth. The only way to do that is to let the town tell the story.”

Ben & Erin Napier Explain Why They Aren’t Hosting ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’

Why aren’t Ben and Erin hosting “Home Town Takeover Canada”? The Napiers have a good reason for stepping aside, and they’ll still appear on the series.

In a December 2025 interview with CinemaBlend, Erin explained, “Our production company is Canadian. The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover. But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show. We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

Ben shared, “Yeah, a Canadian broadcast show has to be hosted by Canadian talent. 90%, I think 90 was the number. I thought it was just a majority.”

“We know who it is, and I can say that we really like them,” he teased at the time. “It’s another husband and wife team.”

In June 2026, Rogers Sports & Media announced Bryan and Sarah as hosts of “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

“Based on the hit U.S. format, ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ follows a full-scale small-town revitalization, transforming homes, businesses and public spaces while breathing new life into a deserving Canadian community,” the release shared. “The series will feature appearances from Erin and Ben Napier.”

