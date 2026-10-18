‘Sin City Rehab’ Star Alison Victoria Gives Fans a Look Into Her Messy Closet Before Its Gorgeous Renovation

HGTV star Alison Victoria gave fans a look into her closet before it was renovated, and it was overflowing with clothing, shoes, and accessories. She wrote, “My life outgrew my closet.” While the closet no longer fit the “Sin City Rehab” designer’s home, she revealed she donated her “old closet build-ins to a new project.”

Victoria also gave a look at her brand-new closet, and it was definitely worth the wait!

Alison Victoria Shares a Look at Her Renovated Closet

Victoria shared a look at her new closet, which had plenty of space for her belongings (and she owns more shoes than most people could dream of). The result was an organized, bright space that transformed her home and is now a place that she can enjoy visiting in the morning when she finds what to wear.

In the caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “My closet finally got the renovation it deserved. Me and @inspiredclosetslv reworked every inch. Hidden wardrobes, dedicated denim shelving for my fav obsession, integrated lighting, antique-ish mirrors (I’ll link them in stories), and a boutique-style handbag cabinet finished with antique brass hardware I’ve been saving for years. Now getting dressed feels like shopping in my own closet! But did I actually make room in my new closet for my love Brandt? You’ll have to watch Sin City Rehab to find out.”

She was also chatty with fans in the comments, joking about her belongings and how many she has. When a fan offered to take some, she replied, “Over my dead body.”

Another fan commented on her shoe collection. “Looks good. Looks like you had to do a lot of work. Maybe you need more shoes?” they wrote. To which she replied, “The shoe game is insane. I literally only wear 5 pairs.”

Other reactions include, “Looks amazing. Nothing like walking through your closet like you are at a small clothing boutique,” “Now that is a GLOW UP!!” and “I always wondered how big your purse closet was cuz you have some great ones!”

Alison Victoria Shows Off Her Closet Makeover

Just a day earlier, Victoria shared a video revealing her “embarrassing closet” as she prepared to take all of her belongings out before renovating. “I’m not getting rid of my bags; that’s not part of the conversation,” she declares about her large handbag collection. She also revealed in the clip that she is keeping everything, no matter how long she has had it.

Alison Victoria’s Thriving Personal Life

Victoria has more to be happy about than a gorgeous new space for her clothes: she has also found happiness in her personal life with boyfriend Brandt Andersen. The couple went public with their romance in June 2024, but she told People in an October 15 interview that they aren’t rushing any big steps, like marriage.

“I guess because I do feel like I’ve been in a relationship before where that was always on the radar, and I think it just caused this internal conflict and then conflict between me and that person,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I don’t need anything but a good partner, at least right now.’ So it feels really good to just be happy with being happy.”

She also revealed that she refers to Andersen as her “partner,” and he is also her “best friend.” She continued, “I used to hear people say that all the time, ‘Oh, I’m married to my best friend.’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, right.’ And now I get it because I have it, and things couldn’t be better. I’m just very, very happy, and celebrating him is one of my favorite things to do. We do such a good job of that.”