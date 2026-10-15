HGTV’s Alison Victoria Opens Up About Marrying Her Longtime Boyfriend

Alison Victoria and her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, have been in a happy relationship for years, prompting fans to wonder if and when the couple plans to get married. The HGTV star recently opened up about her thoughts on marriage.

Is Alison Victoria Married? HGTV Star Opens Up About Relationship

In an October 2026 interview with People, Victoria shared her perspective on getting married to Andersen. The couple have been dating for years, but have no plans to tie the knot.

“I guess because I do feel like I’ve been in a relationship before where that was always on the radar, and I think it just caused this internal conflict and then conflict between me and that person,” she explained.

The “Sin City Rehab” host added, “I’m like, ‘I don’t need anything but a good partner, at least right now.’ So it feels really good to just be happy with being happy.”

In March, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Victoria showed off a sparkly ring on her left finger in a roundup of photos she posted on Instagram.

“Engagement and wedding rings??? What have I missed?!” one fan asked at the time.

Another fan wondered, “Is that a wedding ring??!!”

A source told People, “Alison and Brandt are still happily in love and in partnership with one another.”

Alison Victoria Recalls Meeting Brandt Andersen

In an October 2025 clip posted on the HGTV Instagram account, Victoria shared just how special Andersen is to her.

“Brandt is the love of my life. When I say partner — I’ve never used that word before in my life,” she said. “But, he’s truly my partner. We’ve been together almost three years. We actually met at a mental health retreat, and we became fast friends.”

“I do believe that that is the foundation to a real long lasting partnership, is a friendship first, because that’s really where it grew from,” the HGTV star explained.

In 2024, she told Entertainment Tonight how they kept in touch after they met. “I mean 8 hours, 9 hours another night, 5 hours,” Victoria shared. “It was truly like getting to each other’s core through the practice and in turn just falling. Because when I left, I loved him … getting to know him on these calls and just becoming friends, I fell in love with him. It was crazy.”

Fans lit up the comments section, sharing how much they love seeing Victoria happy.

“Seeing you so happy makes me my heart smile! 😊” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Y’all are total opposites lol — flashy it girl and he’s Bohemian🫶🏼… Opposites attract 😊.”

Others noted, “Happy for you both 😍” and “You light up when you talk about him! True love! You two are a perfect match! 🥰”

In a 2024 interview with Us Weekly, when asked about getting engaged, she shared, “I don’t like that kind of stuff.”

The HGTV star explained, “I like living in the moment. I really do.”

“I just love being with him,” she added, noting that they both had been married before. “So every day [I’m] staying present, not thinking about the future, and just doing it right now.”