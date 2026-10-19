‘Property Brothers’ Drew & Jonathan Scott Revisit Their Gorgeous Redesigns

HGTV fans are always eager to see what “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are working on. But in a recent social media update, the twins took a step back in time to revisit some of their previous renovations.

When they’re not advocating for more eco-friendly upgrades, the Property Brothers are looking for ways to fill dull spaces with life. At the end of the day, the Scotts want homeowners to get the most out of their properties.

Check out some of Drew and Jonathan’s former projects and see how they gave clients a great experience and a brilliant new living space.

The Property Brothers Look Back on Some Iconic Transformations

If anyone can truly transform a living space, it’s Drew and Jonathan Scott. On social media, the twins recently revisited some of their biggest projects from “Property Brothers: Forever Home” and reminded fans what a little love, care, and hard work can do for any home.

“Drew and Jonathan don’t mess around when it comes to before and afters! These transformed spaces from ‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’ had our jaws on the floor. See what they looked like before the Bros worked their magic,” Drew and Jonathan’s joint Instagram account captioned a new post, encouraging fans to visit the twins’ website for more photos.

Over on the site, the brothers describe some of their most iconic renovations from “Forever Home.” Drew and Jonathan took several drab, seldom-used spaces and transformed them into something truly memorable.

“Who knew a porch could be so…dark? Drew and Jonathan really made this patio into something beautiful,” the site writes, referencing the fourth photo from the Instagram post.

“They removed John and Lynn’s old patio slats on one side to bring the light in and brighten the space,” the description continues. “On the other half of the porch, the wood slats were updated to contrast the new, warm-toned flooring and make it feel modern. A large table as well as plenty of seating for friends and family turned this patio into an outdoor oasis, perfect for barbecues and bonfires.”

The Scott Brothers Offer Helpful Tips Ahead of Winter

With colder weather on the way, Drew and Jonathan Scott are also sharing the best tips on keeping homes safe through winter. On their website, they offered several tips that homeowners can start working on today. From proper insulation to roof repairs, there is no shortage of home improvement projects at hand.

“First things first: Your roof is probably your top priority when it comes to winterizing your home,” the Scott brothers share. “Inspect it thoroughly to make sure that it’s free of leaks, clogs, and missing or broken shingles. Or instead, hire a roof inspector to come out and provide a professional inspection. Consider investing in a snow rake to keep your roof clear of heavy piles of snow that could damage it or cause leaks.”

Fans look forward to new and exciting projects from Drew and Jonathan Scott. Keep up with the HGTV stars on social media for their latest home improvement tips.