Lil Jon Reveals Tragic Childhood Accident Behind His Signature Sunglasses

Lil Jon is revealing the painful childhood accident that explains why he rarely appears in public without his signature sunglasses.

The Grammy-winning rapper and former HGTV star, 54, opens up about the experience in his upcoming memoir, “I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me,” which hits shelves Tuesday, Oct. 20. The “Turn Down for What” artist, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, recalls accidentally injuring his eye when he was around 6 years old.

Lil Jon Opens Up About Horrific Accident

Growing up in Atlanta, Jon watched his mother, Carrie, who has diabetes, administer insulin injections. One day, his curiosity got the better of him when he picked up one of her syringes and attempted to see what the air would feel like against his eye.

Instead, he accidentally stabbed himself in the eyeball.

The injury required extensive medical attention. After visiting numerous doctors, Jon learned he had developed a “traumatic cataract from the needle.” He underwent several surgeries, including a corneal transplant, and had to wear a metal eye patch to school while recovering.

The visible injury also made him a target for other children.

“I definitely was teased in school,” Jon told PEOPLE in its latest issue. “At that age if somebody’s different, they’re going to pick on you.”

The experience affected his confidence during his childhood, but it also helped shape the determination that would eventually define his career.

“I became shy,” recalled the “Get Low” musician. “But somehow I turned it into, ‘I want to always prove people wrong.’”

Jon had begun learning to play the drums shortly before the accident, and music became an important part of his life as he grew older.

Sunglasses Quickly Became a Part of His Look

Although he underwent additional surgery as an adult to address a lazy eye that developed following the childhood injury, the condition continued to affect his appearance. His sunglasses eventually became a recognizable part of his public image.

However, Jon says the experience never stopped him from pursuing his ambitions.

“Whenever people have put me down,” he said, “I used that as fuel in my fire to excel.”

That mindset also influenced how he approached the music industry. Rather than waiting for opportunities to come his way, Jon found creative ways to get his records heard.

In his memoir, he describes taking his own music to nightclubs across the country and working to get it played for audiences. The hands-on approach helped him build his career on his own terms.

“I got to figure out how to pave my way no matter what. I got to prove people wrong,” Jon said.

He continued, “I’m the type, if an obstacle is put in front of me, I’m going to figure out how to go through it, over it, under it, around it.”

Beyond his success as a rapper and producer, Jon has also appeared on television, including HGTV’s “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?,” in which he teamed up with designer and builder Anitra Mecadon to transform homes.

Now, through his upcoming memoir, Jon is sharing more about the experiences that shaped him long before he became a household name.

His childhood injury may explain his signature look, but his story also reveals how he turned a difficult experience into motivation to succeed.