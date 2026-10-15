HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Shares a Personal Reminder Fans Need to Hear

HGTV star Jenny Marrs is encouraging fans to slow down and appreciate life’s simple pleasures. In a recent Instagram post, the “Fixer to Fabulous” star shared a personal story about nearly missing a beautiful sunset. Her experience offered a reminder about gratitude, family and making time to enjoy the present.

Jenny Marrs Nearly Misses a Beautiful Sunset

According to Jenny Marrs’ Instagram post, she was busy folding laundry one evening before helping her son Luke with his reading log. Her usual evening routine was underway when her sister sent her a text about the beautiful sunset outside.

Marrs admitted that she “hadn’t even glanced out the window.” However, her sister’s message prompted her to look outside. What she saw made her stop what she was doing.

“When I did, my breath caught in my throat,” the HGTV personality wrote. She then hurried to the front door to enjoy the evening.

Marrs and Luke stepped into the pasture and admired the orange sky together. The pair lingered outside, taking in the view instead of immediately returning to their usual routine.

The moment reminded the mother of five how easily everyday responsibilities can distract people from the beauty around them. She reflected on how she could have missed the sunset entirely if she had remained focused on her evening tasks.

Jenny Marrs Shares a Message About Slowing Down

Marrs used the experience to share a reminder that many busy families can relate to. Her Instagram caption opened with words from author John Ortberg’s foreword to “The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry.”

“Take a deep breath. Put your cell phone away. Let your heart slow down. Let God take care of the world.”

The quote set the tone for the message that followed. Marrs explained that she could have stayed caught up in her “school-work-night-routine” instead of taking time to appreciate the sunset.

According to Movie Guide, the HGTV star regularly encourages her followers to be present and mindful. Her latest message continued that theme through a personal experience rather than general advice.

The HGTV Star Reflects on Family and Gratitude

The sunset also gave Marrs an opportunity to reflect on the people and things she appreciates most. She expressed appreciation for the evening’s beauty, the place her family calls home, her husband Dave, and their children and pets.

For Marrs, the sunset became more than a beautiful view. It offered a chance to step away from daily pressures and reflect on her faith.

Jenny Marrs Has Shared Similar Advice Before

The message also connects with advice Marrs shared in an earlier Instagram post, as reported by Movie Guide. In that post, she encouraged followers to take photos of ordinary moments, even during busy or inconvenient days.

“Document the beautiful, ordinary, every day of life,” she wrote.

Marrs explained that each season passes quickly. Looking back at photographs can bring gratitude for experiences that might otherwise seem routine at the time.

Her latest post carried a similar message. Whether spending time with family, enjoying a sunset, or appreciating home life, small experiences can become treasured memories.