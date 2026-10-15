HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Turns Her Tiny Storage Room Into Gorgeous Nursery — Before & After

When Jasmine Roth brings her newborn daughter home from the hospital, she’ll have a gorgeous nursery waiting for her. On October 15, 2026, the HGTV star gave fans a tour of the baby’s room, transformed from a storage room into what she calls “Grand Millennial” style.

“I incorporated both traditional and modern design elements and focused on making this a welcoming, cozy space for baby girl,” the “Help! I Wrecked My House” star wrote in the caption of her video. “My goal was to make it feel like a warm hug (she’s going to be a newborn in an Utah winter after all ❄️) but also to make a comfortable place for the whole family to relax.”

Jasmine Roth Gives Tour of Her Baby’s New Nursery, Saying She Feels an ‘Instant Calm’ There

Jasmine, who’s expecting her third daughter with her husband, Brett Roth, shared her surprise pregnancy in May 2026 at age 41. She told People she was “completely shocked” after taking a pregnancy test right before their family left on a snowboarding trip to Japan.

On October 14, Jasmine shared how she transformed the narrow space, tucked behind their family’s kitchen and filled with boxes and family belongings. She wrote that the space was “smaller than my other girl’s rooms for sure,” but that it already had a “calm vibe.”

Jasmine and Brett built their vintage-looking crib and added three framed pieces of art above it, a comfy white glider, a forest green dresser to coordinate with the seagrass wallpaper and carpet that already existed in the space. She shared in a separate post on October 15 that she procrastinated a bit on getting the room done because she wanted it to be just right, knowing it would be the last nursery she’d ever design for her own baby.

In another post about the finished room that day, Roth wrote, “I’m so proud of how this nursery looks, but I’m even more excited about how it feels. There’s an instant calm walking into this little room and for a third baby, I think that’s going to be hard to come by. I talk a lot about building happiness and today that looks like finishing the nursery before the baby arrives. I’ll cherish this little room forever and can’t wait to see all my girls grow together here.”

Jasmine Roth Didn’t Finish Her Daughter Darla’s Nursery Until Months After Her Birth

Jasmine, who was filming “Roast My Rental” with Leslie Jones in the early weeks of her pregnancy, is clearly thrilled that she got the room done before her third baby’s birth. Already a mom to Darla, 2, and Hazel, 6, didn”t achieve that goal with her middle child, who arrived four weeks early, weighing less than five pounds, and spent 15 days in the NICU.

In January 2026, Roth revealed that she didn’t even start decorating Darla’s nursery until she was six months old.

“It gave me a chance to get to know her a bit and design a room that I felt fit her little baby character instead of just the idea of her,” Roth wrote at the time. “Would I recommend doing it this way? NO! Ha! But only because it was 1000x harder to complete once she was around vs before, but silver linings you guys…”