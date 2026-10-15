Jenny Marrs Shares Major Update After Previously Announcing ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8 Renewal

“Fixer to Fabulous” fans will have to hold their horses for the next season.

Four months after teasing season 8 of her hit show, HGTV star Jenny Marrs shared a major update for viewers.

Season 8?

The design pro took to social media on Wednesday, October 14, to give fans a glimmer of hope. Resharing a teaser from June, Jenny announced the latest news on her beloved show.

“Reminder that season 8 is coming!” Jenny shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 14. “I’ve had a lot of questions about it. We are working hard trying to finish up the last round of projects now!!”

The clip — originally shared on June 22 — shows Jenny spray-painting “Season 8” on a wall inside one of their renovation projects.

“We have some news…” she shared at the time. “SEASON EIGHT of Fixer to Fabulous is coming!! 🙌”

Jenny added, “We’ve been hard at work on 14 new episodes – we have 9 houses in construction now, 2 reveals are completed, and 2 more reveals are happening this week! We cannot wait for you all to see these projects and meet these incredible families. We have amazing stories to share this year and are truly grateful for the chance to do so.”

She went on to thank fans for their “support, encouragement and love.”

“Our entire team is immensely grateful that you all continue to invite us into your living rooms each year. It’s a privilege we don’t take lightly. 🤍🤍,” she continued. “(We don’t have an air date just yet but I’ll share with y’all as soon as we do)!”

While Jenny and husband Dave Marrs still don’t have an official release date, fans were quick to notice that fan-favorite Joe Looney is set to make his return after previously retiring.

“Yessss and Joe is backkkk omg can’t wait👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” one fan commented.

“Yay!!! Yay!!! Yay!!! I’m so happy Joe will be back! I’ve missed him ❤️,” another wrote.

What’s to Come

Filming isn’t always glamorous, as Jenny and Dave explained in a day-in-the-life video in August.

“Come along for a day behind the scenes with us—from job site visits and design decisions to meetings, problem-solving, and everything in between,” they shared in a joint Instagram post. “Renovating homes is only part of what our days look like, and we’re grateful you get to be along for the journey.”

The pair — who share five children: sons Nathan, Ben, and Luke, and daughters Sylvie and Charlotte — started their workday at 8:30 a.m. with a site visit. Jenny confirmed that Joe would be making a comeback, saying, “Joe joined me today on a field trip. The first time Joe picked out fabric.”

“First and last,” the old man teased.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, couple first burst onto the scene with the premiere of their show in 2019. Seven years later, the hit show has spawned spinoff series such as “Almost Home” and “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.” The pair have also appeared in competition series like “Rock the Block.”