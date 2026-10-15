Erin Napier Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Ben: ‘There Is Not Another Man Anything Like Him’

Erin Napier is sharing her love for Ben Napier in a heartfelt social media post. Read what the HGTV star had to say about her one-of-a-kind husband.

Erin Napier Shares Tribute to Husband Ben

On October 13, Erin took to Instagram to share an adorably sweet tribute to her husband Ben.

“Blue collar and college educated. An artist, but also a mechanic,” she wrote in the caption. “The biggest and strongest man in the room, who wrote his wife a love letter at 4:30 am. Staying up late reading Larry McMurtry, getting up early to plant butterfly bushes for his daughter who wants to hold a monarch in her hands.”

Erin added, “If we ever lost him, he would be 100% irreplaceable. There is not another man anything like him, and I think about this often.”

Fans flooded the comments section to share their love for the HGTV stars.

“The relationship between you & Ben, as well as you and your family is the reason I watch your show! I can watch anyone remodel a home, but I can’t share in your special way of caring about the people you love anywhere else,” one fan wrote. “Hope your show is on for years to come.”

Another fan shared, “Praying for Ben that God will bless him with good health and well being, that you may grow old together and rock the grandbabies on the porch. ‘Thinking about it often’ just means you value and appreciate the gift he is to you and your girls. May God watch over and protect you and all your big and little loves. Amen.”

“He’s the loveliest,” another fan commented. “And so are you. ❤️❤️”

“You are blessed having such a wonderful husband! I believe also Ben is blessed having a wife like you,” one commenter shared. “Keep each other snd Jesus close 💕.”

Another fan noted, “God surely blessed you all with him. It;s so wonderful how often you celebrate it! ❤️”

Ben & Erin Napier Take Care of Each Other

In a March 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Ben and Erin shared how they show their love for each other with sweet gestures.

“I don’t feel qualified to talk on much, but I am so extremely happy in our marriage,” Erin said.

She noted that Ben follow “the philosophy that every day, you should do something to make your spouse fall in love with you again.”

Ben leaves Erin love notes every day, often just little sweet messages to show he cares. “They don’t say anything profound,” the HGTV star said. “Things like, ‘I’m so thankful that it’s you and me, and that this is what our life is,’ or, ‘Thank you for being mine, and I’ll always do my best for you every day.'”

The couple also take care of each other with chores and acts of kindness. Erin will take out the garbage to take the task off of Ben’s plate, plus she likes to have his coffee set up the night before for the next morning.

“I don’t drink coffee, but he does, so I get the coffee maker ready the night before,” she shared. Erin also sets out a meaningful mug that he can use.

“We went to Ole Miss to speak at an event, so I put his Ole Miss mug [out]. It’s a little secret language we have,” she explained. “It’s just a mug, but it’s meaningful.”

Ben also makes sure everyone in the family is well cared for. “Ben wants everyone to have the best possible experience, even if it’s just breakfast on a Tuesday morning,” Erin said.