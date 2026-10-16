HGTV Star Opens Up About Sharing Cancer Journey on TV: ‘You Can Get Through This’

Charlie Kawas was thrown a curveball when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer while filming “Botched Homes.” The HGTV star opens up about why he chose to continue production and why sharing his cancer journey with viewers was so important to him.

Charlie Kawas Reveals Why He Continued Filming After His Cancer Diagnosis

In an October 2026 interview with Realtor.com, Kawas revealed why showing his cancer journey on “Botched Homes” felt like the right move.

“I want to inspire people, and I want to show them, ‘Listen, you can get through this. Just keep plugging away. Keep positive, keep your head up. And that’s it. You’re going to get through it,'” he explained.

Kawas shared, “It’s almost like this secret hidden family that’s out there. When you hear that someone has cancer or had cancer, you know what they went through as someone who went through it already. It’s like, you have a warm spot in your heart to just give them love and strength and whatever you could give.”

“I’ve been through it, and I’ve met a lot of people during this journey, and it’s a tough, tough place to be in,” the HGTV star said. “But the fact that I could turn on the TV and see this and go back to it … it’s a happy place.”

Kawas touched on the immense support he had during filming to make it “to the other side.”

“It’s awesome. It was what it was. We got through it,” he shared. “My family was there, my crew was there, and the production team were there. The medical staff helped, everybody was there and on board, and we got through it, and we got to the other side.”

The HGTV star added, “Being in remission now and being on the other side is huge. I’m very happy to be here. I’m thankful to have the ability to share my story.”

On September 22, Kawas took to Instagram to give fans an amazing health update.

“It’s been a long journey! It wasn’t easy, I fought through it, and did what I had to do,” he wrote in the caption.

Kawas continued, “The number one thing was not letting it get into my head. My wife held the fort down and gave me the support I needed. I had to keep going there was no other option. We got season one completed with very happy homeowners! Shout out to the medical staff, the crew and the production team that made it happen!”

“I’m thankful to say — I’m officially in remission!” the HGTV star shared. “The hair is starting to grow back and I’m gaining more and more energy each day that goes by. Strength is coming back slowly.”

He continued, “I’m eager to get back on the stories, but felt you deserve to know the truth before I just pop on with a shaved head acting like nothing happened. Cancer can be a touchy subject for some people so also wanted to give you the heads up that it will be included into season one. You will see the hair loss, the weight loss, and some of the process.”

“I hope you’re enjoying ‘Botched Homes’ season one and look forward to creating as much content as I possibly can!” Kawas added. “Love your family like every day is your last day! ❤️”