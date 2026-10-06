HGTV Star Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis: ‘There Were Definitely Some Difficult Days’

Charlie Kawas is sharing his cancer journey on “Botched Homes.” The HGTV star was diagnosed with testicular cancer while filming season 1 of the show, but decided to continue production as scheduled.

Charlie Kawas Shares Cancer Journey on ‘Botched Homes’

In “Botched Homes” episode 6, airing on October 7, Kawas prepares for his first treatment. His wife, Pierra, asks, “How are you feeling?”

He responds, “I’m good.”

“Feel good? Feel strong?” she asks.

Kawas says, “Another day, another challenge. Another thing I need to complete.”

In a talking head clip, the HGTV star explains, “About a month ago, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. They said I had a three-inch mass the size of a grapefruit and two other little ones.”

The couple discuss his first treatment, with his wife telling him, “When that infusion is going in your body, instead of thinking of it as poison or toxic, think of it as healing — this is healing me.”

Kawas also reveals his thought process behind carrying on with filming the home renovation show during this difficult time.

“If I let it affect me, that’s when it eats away at your body and your mind,” he explains.

Kawas Shares Hopeful News After Treatment

On September 22, Kawas took to Instagram to share a health update with fans.

“For those of you that saw the People interview you already know, but for those of you that didn’t now you know,” Kawas wrote in the caption. “It’s been a long journey! It wasn’t easy, I fought through it, and did what I had to do.”

He continued, “The number one thing was not letting it get into my head. My wife held the fort down and gave me the support I needed. I had to keep going there was no other option. We got season one completed with very happy homeowners! Shout out to the medical staff, the crew and the production team that made it happen!”

“I’m thankful to say — I’m officially in remission!” the HGTV star announced. “The hair is starting to grow back and I’m gaining more and more energy each day that goes by. Strength is coming back slowly.”

Kawas continued, “I’m eager to get back on the stories, but felt you deserve to know the truth before I just pop on with a shaved head acting like nothing happened. Cancer can be a touchy subject for some people so also wanted to give you the heads up that it will be included into season one. You will see the hair loss, the weight loss, and some of the process.”

“I personally haven’t seen the episodes so when you watch it for the first time, I am also watching it for the first time. I hope you’re enjoying ‘Botched Homes’ season one and look forward to creating as much content as I possibly can!” he added. “Love your family like every day is your last day! ❤️”

In a statement shared with People, Kawas explained, “I’m happy to share that after completing four rounds of chemotherapy and going through my follow up scan, I received the news I’d been waiting for. The oncologist team confirmed that the PET scan showed no evidence of active cancer! I am grateful to say I am officially in remission!”

He continued, “It’s been a long journey, and hearing those words took a huge load off my shoulders. There were definitely some difficult days throughout treatment. Chemo isn’t easy, but I kept a positive attitude, stayed focused, and took things one day at a time.”

Kawas shared that he was “getting back to feeling like myself again” and praised his wife, daughters, crew, and medical team who cared for and supported him.

“I’m also extremely grateful that we were able to complete Season 1 of ‘Botched Homes’ and help all those homeowners who put their trust in me,” he noted.

Kawas added, “If there’s one thing this experience has taught me, it’s to appreciate the little things in life, especially the time we spend with our families. Love your family like every day is your last! Life is short, and before I know it, my daughters will be off to college. Cherish every day and never take those moments for granted.”