Jonathan Scott is taking his passion for helping people find their dream homes beyond the television screen.

The “Property Brothers” star announced that he’s joining Habitat for Humanity’s International Board of Directors, marking a new chapter in his longstanding relationship with the nonprofit organization.

Scott shared the news in an Instagram post, expressing his excitement about becoming more involved with the organization’s mission.

“Everyone deserves a safe & healthy place to call home. I’m honored to join Habitat for Humanity’s International Board of Directors and excited to continue supporting this incredible mission in a bigger way,” he captioned his Monday, November 23, announcement.

The appointment is a natural fit for the HGTV personality, who has spent more than two decades helping families transform houses into homes alongside his twin brother, Drew Scott.

Jonathan Scott Expands His Work

Jonathan’s appointment comes after years of supporting Habitat for Humanity and its efforts to make safe, affordable housing more accessible to families.

In fact, Jonathan and Drew have previously been recognized as Habitat Humanitarians in recognition of their commitment to the organization’s mission. The brothers have supported affordable housing initiatives, participated in volunteer builds and helped raise awareness about the importance of decent housing.

The Scotts joined former President Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, as well as country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, as Habitat Humanitarians in 2017.

“We’re honored to take on this role as Habitat Humanitarians to help build a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live,” Drew said at the time. “Building or buying a home is not easy work for anyone, and a Habitat home is no different. Rather than a handout, Habitat offers a hand up by partnering with homeowners to build homes and pay down an affordable mortgage.”

Jonathan added, “We have seen firsthand how affordable homeownership changes lives. A home is more than four walls and a roof. It’s a safe place to sleep at night, a place for children to play and grow, and a place for families to build brighter futures.”

Jonathan Reckford, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, said the organization was “honored” to have the twins “use their voices to lift up the cause of affordable homeownership.”

Another Major Project

The new appointment comes as Jonathan is also preparing for a potential new chapter in his television career.

In June, the HGTV star announced that he’s developing his own daytime talk show, titled “BETTER! with Jonathan Scott.”

The project would see Jonathan step outside the home renovation format that made him a household name, with a broader focus on lifestyle topics, including home, food and health.

The pilot was filmed in June and is aiming for a 2027 premiere.

“This project feels like a natural next chapter for me,” Jonathan shared via Instagram. “Everything I’ve learned from renovating homes, meeting incredible people, and hearing your stories over the years has led here. And while Property Brothers and home renovations will remain a huge part of my life (don’t worry!), this gives me a chance to bring those lessons into a whole new conversation.”