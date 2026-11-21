Hilary Farr largely stepped away from the spotlight after saying goodbye to HGTV‘s “Love It or List It” and costar David Visentin.

Farr walked away from her role as a renovation pro after 17 seasons in 2023 and was later replaced by designer Page Turner.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life,” she told People in December 2023 when discussing her departure. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives, and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

However, fans of the Canadian designer often wonder what she has been up to in the years since her exit.

Farr on TV

Farr hasn’t walked away from television altogether. She also hosts “Tough Love With Hilary Farr”, her solo HGTV series that premiered in 2021. The show follows the designer as she helps families whose homes have become sources of frustration, using renovations and creative design solutions to improve both their spaces and their everyday lives.

She’s also continued to work on projects outside of television. In November 2026, Farr gave fans a glimpse of a new collaboration with the KOHLER Store in Toronto. In a series of Instagram videos, she was seen testing out bathtubs and exploring the showroom, teasing that something was coming soon. Her dog, Suki, even made an appearance on set.

Where She Is Today

Outside of TV, Farr has also put her design talents to work on her personal properties. In 2020, she purchased a 1920s cottage in Raleigh, North Carolina, that had originally appeared on “Love It or List It”. She later undertook a major renovation, taking the home down to its studs and rebuilding it with a second story.

“I was elated with the idea of transforming a little cottage — and devastated to learn it couldn’t be saved,” she told HGTV at the time. “I had my own blank slate, so I indulged myself with all the ideas I’d been saving.”

She added, “I saw it. I loved it. I bought it. I didn’t look at anything else. I’ve always had big houses and now I want to consider a different lifestyle. I like the idea of living in a smaller, but fabulous space.”

More recently, she shared another personal real estate update. In October 2026, Farr revealed that a Toronto home she had purchased and renovated for her son’s family was going on the market. The four-bedroom property had become too small after her son welcomed his third child.

“So, sadly, this is now too small,” she explained. “Oh, by the way, another real bonus? Main floor powder room! I don’t know about you, but I need a bathroom on every floor.”

Although Farr’s time on “Love It or List It” has come to an end, she’s clearly still finding ways to put her creativity to work. And while she hasn’t announced a return to the show, her recent projects suggest that fans haven’t seen the last of her design work.