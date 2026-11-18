Jenny Marrs took a girls trip with her lifelong friends and returned home to a house full of sick pets. The HGTV star has been sharing updates on social media about two dogs and a cat who are all battling a mysterious illness.

Jenny Marrs Shares Scary News About Family Pets

On November 16, Marrs first took to her Instagram Stories to share that she had returned from a trip and immediately had to go to the vet.

“Back home to two sick pups. At the vet with Sally and Banana,” she wrote. “Both are running a fever and lethargic.”

She noted, “Sally has been transferred to the emergency vet to stay overnight. The IV fluids and meds have started helping but she still isn’t herself.”

Marrs added, “We are suspecting some sort of toxicity poisoning but we can’t figure out anything that she and Banana could have gotten into. They’ll run more specific tests here.”

Unfortunately, she said that she returned home to discover their cat Lloyd was not feeling well.

“Back home. It seems like Lloyd isn’t feeling well either. Oh my word,” she wrote. “Going to bring him in tomorrow morning! Not sure what’s happening over here but praying for healing for our four legged babies!!”

On November 17, Marrs shared more updates about their pets. “Back at the vet, this morning Lloyd is not feeling well at all,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“It’s a mystery illness that multiple vets are trying to figure out at this point,” she added.

The HGTV star also gave an update on one of her dogs. “The animal hospital is very overwhelmed with patients but I’m just sitting in the waiting room,” she noted. “I couldn’t get an update on Sally on the phone so I drove here.”

Marrs added, “They don’t love my persistence but I need an update on my girl. At least this has my mind distracted from all the insanity in the news right now.”

Later in the day, Marrs shared a happy update about Sally. She posted a photo of the dog sitting in the car with the message, “She’s coming HOME!”

Marrs also provided more details about the mystery surrounding the family pets suddenly becoming ill.

“Still no answers as to the cause of this mysterious illness,” she wrote on her Stories. “We have a few theories and are waiting for blood test results.”

She continued, “For those asking, symptoms are: lethargy, no appetite and high fever (<105). There isn’t vomiting and the fever is causing everyone to be stumped.”

“Not clearly a toxicity issue. Could be viral,” Marrs noted. “Strange to be in both dogs and one cat. Richard is fine. Jack and Belle are fine. Praying they remain so.”

She shared, “There is one disease that is spread by rabbits that we are considering. If that’s the case, it’s highly contagious and particularly dangerous for Lloyd, the sheep and Sadie.”

“It also transfers to humans,” she added. “So I am deep cleaning, praying and blasting worship music over here.”

Marrs later explained that their cat was heading to the ER.

“Transferring Lloyd to the ER,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “His temp is at 106 and not going down. Praying they can help him. He’s our little buddy.”