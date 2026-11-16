Ty Pennington Has Fans in Stitches While Getting Into the Christmas Spirit

Though it’s only November, plenty of people around the world are already preparing for the winter holidays. HGTV superstar Ty Pennington is overjoyed about the Christmas season and wants to help fans get into the holiday spirit.

Check out the hilarious video and see the “Rock the Block” host do his best to spread joy and cheer.

Ty Pennington Gets Fans Laughing With His Hilarious Lip-Sync

For years, fans have adored Ty Pennington’s antics and hilarious onscreen banter with his co-stars. From “Trading Spaces” to “Battle on the Beach,” he’s made countless television appearances.

Now, the 62-year-old is excited to relax, unwind, and celebrate the holiday season with his loved ones. Of course, he’s going to include fans in the Christmas fun.

“‘It’s TiiiIIIIiimmeee’ 😌🎄 #nevertooearly,” the “Rock the Block” host captioned a new Instagram post. In the clip, he excitedly lip-syncs to Bing Crosby’s “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” making hilarious facial expressions.

Though it’s still a little early to fully embrace the Christmas season, fans loved Pennington’s latest post. It seems he achieved his goal and left everyone feeling a little bit brighter and jollier.

“😂 Let’s go caroling!! 🎄” one fan quipped in the comments.

“🙌you sound just like Perry Como or Andy Williams😂❤️” another joked.

“I think we need to see battle at the Christmas cottage!✌️” someone else chimed in.

Other HGTV Personalities Give Approval for Early Christmas Decorating

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped many from getting out their Christmas decor a little early. In fact, plenty of other HGTV stars are completely fine with decorating early.

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott excitedly traded their pumpkins for gifts and comfy sweaters in a cute Instagram video.

Meanwhile, Chip and Joanna Gaines are fully embracing the holiday spirit.

“For those who like celebrating the season a little early… 🤗✨” the “Fixer Upper” star captioned a new Instagram post. Her family’s Christmas tree is fully decked out as her youngest son crawls around to plug in the lights.

As time goes on, fans will undoubtedly see more endearing holiday-themed posts from their favorite HGTV personalities.

Ty Pennington Reunites With ‘Trading Spaces’ Alumni

As Ty Pennington and his loved ones prepare for some quality time together, he’s also thinking about his latest project, “Rock the Block” season 8. Once again, Pennington returns as the host as four teams go head-to-head to give a collection of homes a gorgeous makeover.

To make the situation even more special, Ty Pennington is reuniting with two of his former “Trading Spaces” co-stars. Paige Davis and Carter Oosterhouse are competing in season 8. The original series ran from 2000 through 2008 and entertained viewers around the country. Many are delighted to see Paige, Carter, and Ty all in one place again.

So far, there is no official release date for the new “Rock the Block” season. However, it seems that they’re currently filming, meaning the footage will go to production and editing next. More than likely, fans can expect to see “Rock the Block” season 8 arrive on HGTV sometime after the new year.