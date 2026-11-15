Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal Two Words They Never Say in Their Marriage

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have one of the most admired relationships in the HGTV universe. But just like everyone else, they’ve experienced their share of challenges. After all, renovating a property with a spouse isn’t easy.

The couple married in 2003 and went on to welcome five children together. They also built a home improvement empire. Today, their Magnolia brand is known all over the world.

Reflecting on their marriage and partnership, Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed the two words they never said to each other, no matter how tough times became.

Chip & Joanna Gaines Refused to Entertain Two Key Concepts

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a wonderful marriage. However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their share of challenges. Their relationship is built on a foundation of hard work and dedication to one another.

The power couple recently appeared on the “Build or Break” podcast to discuss their careers and lifetime of love.

“There’s two things we always said we didn’t want to talk about: divorce and bankruptcy,” Joanna admitted during the interview. “Never — that’s not an option. That’s not ever going to be on the table. But there were times when we were like, ‘How else are we going to get out?'”

The mother of five explained that they experienced dark times when they tried to pivot and get out of their struggling business. Their marriage and love remained strong, but they were sincerely drowning in debt.

“I remember there were days where I would just put my face on the floor going, ‘I can’t even see up,'” Joanna continued. “We were just drowning in debt, drowning in projects, and couldn’t see up or out.”

Thankfully, things eventually turned around. Chip and Joanna Gaines are two of the biggest names in the home improvement universe.

The Family Has a Lot to be Thankful for Today

Even after 23 years of marriage, Chip and Joanna Gaines know exactly how to make each other smile. Chip celebrated his 52nd birthday this week and his family excitedly showered him in affection and love.

“Happy birthday to the very best 🥹✨ Fifty two years of living life to the very fullest—you teach your family how to do it well. You are a gift to us @chipgaines,” Joanna captioned an Instagram post, proudly showing off a photo of Chip in his best cowboy attire.



Today, the family owns and operates their gorgeous farm in Waco, Texas. They also have a handful of related businesses, such as the Magnolia Table restaurant and Magnolia Home shop.

The Gaines family is throwing a magnificent Christmas celebration and wants all their fans to join them. They teased this year’s big event on Instagram, inviting the public to take part.

“You’re invited! Join us for A Merry Magnolia Christmas Celebration on December 5 in Waco Texas, ❤️” the family captioned the post. “Revel in the season’s magic with a live concert from our friends @johnnyswim, plus twinkling lights, train rides, visits with Santa, a @tikibrandproducts s’mores lounge, live music from @wacosymphony, and more. It’s an evening you won’t want to miss!”