HGTV’s Jenn Todryk Refuses to Participate in Popular Holiday Trend — And It’s Because of Her Kids

HGTV star Jenn Todryk is all about creating traditions for her family.

The “No Demo Reno” star — who walked away from her hit show in order to spend more time with her children — revealed the one holiday trend she refuses to participate in as she prepares her home for Christmas.

Building Traditions

Jenn took to social media on Thursday, November 12, as she pulled her Christmas decorations out of storage to address a growing trend on social media.

“I’ve seen a trend going around recently joking about how last year’s Christmas aesthetic is ‘not this year’s Christmas aesthetic,” she began. “[It’s] insinuating that you have to buy all new things because your style is changed…and while I know it’s just a fun joke, I cannot relate to this at all.”

Jenn continued, “If you’ve been here for a minute, you know that I am very passionate about building my Christmas home decor aesthetic over the years.”

She went on to say that by continuing to add to her same collection of annual decor, she hopes that her children will create fond memories every year.

“I am very nostalgic by nature, so my goal is to collect a few pieces each year adding to my current collection or ‘aesthetic’ I have already started years ago, ultimately creating a cozy home with the same classic vibe throughout the years that my kids will remember about their childhood,” Jenn added. “Maybe I feel this way because that’s what I remember about my childhood, there was never a ‘theme’ each year, it was all the things and decor my mom put out every year that I ultimately had memories attached to.”

“That’s what I’m wanting for my own kids!” she continued. “So while I do share some new things each year (this is also a fun part of this job, reviewing items and playing around with new things on this platform) just know that I re-share a lot and that’s why!”

Family First

The mother of three — who shares son Von and daughters Berkley and Vivienne with husband Mike Todryk — recently opened up about her decision to walk away from HGTV at the height of her show’s popularity.

“I was exhausted at the end of the day trying to wear all the hats,” she told People in June. “My husband was like, ‘Jenn, you can give up some [control] here or there.’ And I couldn’t do it because I’d been in control of everything that’s online from day one, because I do it myself.”

She explained that, while in negotiations for season 4 with HGTV, she ultimately told the network she needed to take a “pause” from filming.

“It wasn’t, like, this dramatic thing. There’s no beef, no bad blood,” she said. “I worked really hard to get into this perfect well-oiled machine of comfort and me having so much say in the content and how the show was and I just felt very in control. And then I left.”