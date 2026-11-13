Dave & Jenny Marrs Share Heartbreaking Update on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family’s Daughter Teal: ‘We Need a Win’

Dave and Jenny Marrs continue to thank their followers for the outpouring of prayers and donations for Teal Esmeyer, whose family appeared on a season 7 episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.” The HGTV stars also shared the latest update on what the young girl is facing as her family asks for continued prayers.

On November 12, Jenny took to Instagram to reveal the winners of their giveaway, which gave fans the opportunity to attend a “Fixer to Fabulous” reveal. The winners joined the HGTV stars for the special occasion and shared how much they enjoyed being part of the experience.

Jenny also took the opportunity to share an important update from Teal’s dad, Bo.

“Christine and Dave were our winners from the fundraiser giveaway for precious Teal and her family!” Jenny wrote in the caption. “They joined us at yesterday’s reveal, stayed at the Welcome Inn and enjoyed some time exploring Bentonville. We loved meeting them and having them with us on reveal day! 🤍”

She continued, “Thank you again to everyone who donated and continues to pray for Teal!”

Jenny then passed along a message from the Esmeyers. She noted, “Her dad, Bo, shared an update earlier this week with specific prayer requests: ‘Radiation starts tomorrow. We are hopeful that it can relieve some of the pressure the tumor is putting on these areas of her brain and help restore some of the function she has lost. There are no guarantees, but we are holding onto the hope that radiation can make a difference.'”

Bo continued, “More than anything, please pray specifically that the radiation works. Pray that it stops or shrinks what is causing these changes, that Teal regains strength and function in her right hand and arm, and that she gets some relief from everything her little body has been fighting through.”

“We need a win. We need our girl to catch a break,” he added. “And we are still praying and believing with everything we have.”

In her Instagram Stories, Jenny also shared how much money has been raised for the Esmeyer family.

“We raised nearly $60k for Teal’s family,” she noted.

Fans Continue to Send Prayers & Donations

Fans lit up the comments section, with many sharing that they continue to pray for the Esmeyer family during this difficult time.

“What a blessing for them to win this because of their generous hearts,” one fan wrote. “Praying in agreement with the requests for Teal 🙏🏻🩷.”

Another fan shared, “Praying for Teal, especially during the radiation treatment 🙏.”

One fan commented, “Congrats to the winners and may God continue to bless and watch over Teal and the family … in Jesus’ name Amen. 🙏🏼💕”

Other fans shared, “Praying for Teal 🙏” and “More prayers sent to Teal and family!!!!!”

Some fans praised Dave and Jenny for their efforts to rally followers to pray for and donate to the family during such a difficult time.

“We love you both Jenny and Dave ,” one fan noted. “You do so much for others and you’re a great example to everyone!!!”