Jasmine Roth Celebrates Major Career Milestone After Welcoming Third Baby

Jasmine Roth has plenty to celebrate these days! Not only did she welcome her third child, but she also earned a major career honor. The HGTV star shared her excitement over the recognition for her role in Ben and Erin Napier’s “Home Town Takeover: Sebring.”

Jasmine Roth Celebrates Big Emmy Win for ‘Home Town Takeover’

On November 10, Roth took to Instagram to share the news of her recent Emmy win.

“A week and a half ago, while I quietly nursed a newborn in bed, we won an Emmy!” she wrote in the caption. “A huge congrats to @hgtv @rtrmedia @scotsman.co @erinapier on this huge accomplishment.”

“And to the entire team who makes #HometownTakeover — you deserve this incredible recognition,” Roth continued. “Thank you for letting me hook my wagon to your star! ⭐️”

The HGTV star noted, “I was honored to bring my pregnant self (I was pregnant with Darla!) to Sebring, FL to lend a hand and give some love to this small town.”

“I’ve always believed in helping as much as I can and this show is such a great example of people who care and aren’t afraid to use their skills and talents to make actionable change,” the “Roast My Rental” star added. “I always love being a part of it and can’t wait to see what’s next. 😘”

Fans Share Congratulatory Messages for the HGTV Star

Fans lit up the comments section with messages congratulating Roth and the “Home Town Takeover” team.

“You made the series so special!!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “You’re the best and I love your work and honesty … I am so glad I follow you and that I get to see your lovely family, especially your three beautiful girls. You and your husband are great parents. 💕.”

Others shared, “Congratulations, job well done. You deserve it!” and “Awesome. Congratulations everyone 👏👏❤️❤️.”

On October 31, Ben and Erin took to Instagram to announce the show’s big Emmy win and explain why they weren’t on hand to accept the award in person.

“Last night, our show ‘Home Town Takeover: Sebring’ won the Emmy! We weren’t there to receive the honor because we are filming in Laurel and couldn’t stand to miss one of the handful of times our girls will trick or treat in their short childhoods,” they explained in the caption.

They continued, “The team that made that show worked through so much: challenges and personal loss, but also built a show culture that is rare, like a family, a support system of friends and colleagues, just like the one we also have in Laurel.”

“‘Takeover’ won the Emmy, standing on the shoulders of the original Laurel ‘Home Town’ team who laid the foundation of what loving small town America looks like, feels like, believes,” the HGTV stars added. “So cheers to these two teams. What a great and special honor to be part of them both.”

Roth shared in the comments section, “Loved being a part of this special town’s story. Congrats to the whole team! 😍😍😍😍”