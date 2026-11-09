HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch November 9-15, 2026

It seems like HGTV is bringing out the holiday programming this week, with new shows and familiar favorites joining the network’s regular renovation and house-hunting lineup. From Christmas decorating competitions and festive lottery winner updates to new episodes of “Sin City Rehab” and “House Hunters,” there’s quite a bit happening between November 9 and 15.

The schedule also has a few new additions for viewers who are already getting into the holiday spirit. Yep, HGTV is starting to sprinkle some Christmas magic into its lineup, but there’s still plenty of real estate drama and renovation projects to enjoy. And honestly, some of this week’s home searches have wish lists that are just as entertaining as the holiday competitions.

Canva HGTV Christmas Logo

What’s New on HGTV This Week

Tuesday is a big night for new programming, with the Season 2 premiere of “My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?” followed by a new episode of “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown.” “House Hunters International” also has a fresh installment featuring a couple returning to Ireland.

On Wednesday, Alison Victoria takes on a new project on “Sin City Rehab,” while Thursday brings two new international house hunts in Germany, New Zealand, and Italy. The holiday updates continue Friday with another new episode of “My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?”

There are also new episodes of “House Hunters” on Saturday and Sunday. One couple has very different ideas about what makes a suitable first home, while another is hoping to trade city life in California for more space in Texas Hill Country.

Here’s a closer look at what to watch on HGTV November 9-15, 2026. (Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, November 9 2026

12:00pm – 2:00pm: “100 Day Dream Home”

3:00pm – 5:00pm: “Sin City Rehab”

6:00pm – 9:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

10:00pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

12:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

1:00pm – 5:00pm: “Love It or List It”

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

8:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?” (New; Season Premiere) Season 2, Episode 1: “A Lucky Christmas”

“Get into the Christmas spirit with two unforgettable winners! One shares their family traditions, while another celebrates the holidays at home and in Germany after their life-changing win. Plus, David gets festive with his family!”

9:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” (New) Season 1, Episode 3: “Snow Place Like Home”

“Cue the snow and holiday magic! Two teams dream up their own White Christmas, transforming their homes into sparkling winter wonderlands. With frosty DIYs, bargain finds and plenty of merry magic, only one team can sleigh the competition.”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 211, Episode 6: “A Homecoming Search in Dublin”

“After meeting in Ghana, a Dublin native and her American husband return with their baby son to Ireland. One wants to live by the sea and the other in the city, but in this tricky market, they’ll need to make a quick compromise to find the perfect home.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

12:00pm – 2:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

3:00pm – 5:30pm: “House Hunters International”

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “House Hunters”

8:00pm: “Sin City Rehab”

9:00pm: “Sin City Rehab” (New) Season 2, Episode 6: “A Slice of the Windy City”

“Worlds collide as Alison designs for a father-son duo from Chicago, adding a pizza parlor-inspired bistro that celebrates their family business. Meanwhile, Alison faces a rollercoaster of her own as she works to get her Chicago home back on the market.”

10:00pm: “House of Ali”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, November 12, 2026

12:00pm – 3:00pm: “Home Town”

4:00pm – 6:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

7:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown”

8:00pm & 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, EPisode 15: “With a Little Help From My Friend”

“From Germany to New Zealand, diving into the unknown feels easier with a friend, that is, until these brave besties realize that an extra opinion doesn’t actually make the move any simpler.” Season 212, Episode 16: “Family Ties or Downtown Immersion in Italy”

“A woman looks to reconnect with extended relatives and relocate to Ancona, Italy. She wants something that’s close to her family and near the beach, but her adventurous partner’s moving with her, and he prefers to find a place downtown.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, November 13, 2026

12:00pm – 4:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

5:00 – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?” (New) Season 2, Episode 2: “Lucky Life Updates”

“David revisits three unforgettable winners in Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida. The joy of winning the lottery doesn’t have to end when you buy your new home, and that’s certainly the case for these lucky ladies. From finding new love, sharing their wealth by purchasing homes for their family, or traveling the globe – these women know how to pay it forward and keep the dream alive.”

10:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, November 14, 2026

12:00pm – 3:00pm: “Love It or List It”

4:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 281, Episode 6: “Just Get Her in the Door”

“A husband’s biggest challenge in buying a first home in Pennsylvania is getting his picky wife through the front door. He’s after a modern townhome, but after living in 35 apartments as a kid, she’s refusing to settle for anything but a house.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, November 15, 2026

12:00pm: “Home Town”

1:00pm – 3:30pm: “Cheap A$$ Beach Houses”

4:00pm – 7:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

8:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown”

9:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 279, Episode 12: “Horses, Turkeys and a Private Commode”

“A California couple looks to trade their small LA condo and the city grind for a slower pace in Texas Hill Country. While he’s happy to trade more acres for a smaller house, she thinks they should go big if they’re moving to Texas.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

HGTV Is Getting Into the Holiday Spirit

The holiday programming is starting to pick up on HGTV. And “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” is giving viewers an early look at some festive home transformations. Between the winter wonderland decorating challenge and David Bromstad celebrating Christmas with past lottery winners, there’s already a little seasonal fun mixed into the November lineup.

But the network isn’t leaving its regular programming behind just yet. Alison Victoria has another renovation to tackle, and “House Hunters” continues to deliver buyers with very different ideas about their dream homes. And let’s be real, watching someone try to find a house that checks every box can be just as entertaining as watching a room get completely transformed. With Thanksgiving and the Christmas season getting closer, HGTV seems ready to give viewers a little bit of both.