Chip & Joanna Gaines Invite Fans to Their Magnolia Christmas Celebration

HGTV fans already know that Chip and Joanna Gaines are huge Christmas fans.

All year long, the “Fixer Upper” alums offer home decor tips and glimpses of life on their farm in Waco, Texas. But at the end of the day, the winter holidays mark their absolute favorite time of the year.

Now that Silobration has concluded, the Gaines family is preparing for Christmas on the farm. They want each of their fans to join in the fun, too. Learn more about the Merry Magnolia Christmas celebration and how interested fans can attend the festivities.

Chip & Joanna Gaines Host Another Merry Magnolia Christmas

Chip and Joanna Gaines are excited to usher in the holidays, and they can’t think of a better way to ring in the season than with fans.

“You’re invited! Join us for A Merry Magnolia Christmas Celebration on December 5 in Waco Texas, ❤️” the official Magnolia Instagram account penned a new post.

“Revel in the season’s magic with a live concert from our friends @johnnyswim, plus twinkling lights, train rides, visits with Santa, a @tikibrandproducts s’mores lounge, live music from @wacosymphony, and more. It’s an evening you won’t want to miss!” the post added.

The video featured several holiday wonders in store for guests, all at the comfort and convenience of the Silos. There will be live music, gorgeous holiday lights, and plenty of hot food and beverages available.

In the comments, several fans noted how much fun they had at previous celebrations. Others said that this will be their first Christmas at the Silos, and many shared they already purchased tickets.

“Finally @johnnyswim is returning to the silos!!! The last Christmas concert was magical can’t wait to spend the evening soaking up all the holiday warm and fuzzy vibes,” one fan excitedly wrote.

Magnolia Brings the Perfect Holiday Decor

While fans prepare for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Merry Magnolia Christmas, there are plenty of exciting things to see on the family’s website.

“Garland draped. Stockings lined in a row,” the official Magnolia Instagram account wrote. “On the mantel, you can set the scene for moments worth beholding each day. Celebrate with new sights that still feel fond and familiar, iterating upon cherished traditions. Shop our holiday collection now at magnolia.com.”

The Magnolia website makes shopping a little easier for fans across the United States, but there are many wonders in store for fans that can make a trip to Waco.

In addition to their shops, Chip and Joanna also own the Magnolia Table restaurant. The mother of five recently shared a video where she cut into a giant cinnamon roll, leaving fans’ mouths watering.

“We had that cinnamon roll to celebrate my mom’s birthday last week and I can verify it is as amazing as it looks! 😍” one fan gave the family a shout out in the comments.

Tickets for “A Merry Magnolia Christmas Celebration” at the Silos are available to purchase online. The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 5.