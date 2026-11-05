HGTV Star Shares Vulnerable Admission About Menopause: ‘The Gift That Keeps on Giving’

HGTV star Paige Davis — who is currently filming season 8 of “Rock the Block” in Nashville — got real while discussing one symptom of her menopause journey.

The “Trading Spaces” star took to social media on October 29, where she shared a vulnerable reality she’s experiencing with age.

Paige Davis’ Reality

Davis, 57, opened up to her followers on Instagram about an interaction with her Airbnb host.

“I woke up to a message from the owner of the Airbnb that I’m staying in for ‘Rock the Block,'” she began before showing the message. “It says, ‘Hi, [my cleaner] was there today and clean the house for you. She noticed that there was a lot of dog hair in the house and I’m wondering if you have a dog?'”

Viewers got to see a snippet of Davis’ response to the owner, which began, “That was likely MY hair. LOL. It’s one of the main…”

“As you all know, I have a dog. She’s white, little, and adorable,” Davis said. “Little Maltese, doesn’t shed, and also just happens to be in Boston right now.”

She went on to say, “That’s my hair. Falling out. All over the place. My hair.”

An embarrassed Davis covered her face and chuckled, adding in the caption, “Menopause: When your Airbnb thinks you’ve violated the pet policy.”

Fans in the comments flooded the designer with support as many shared similar experiences with their menopause journeys.

“‘RUDE’ I yell as I stare at my own hair strung across the bathroom floor like a gold retriever has been given a blowout😂,” one fan laughed.

“I’m 64. It’s my hair, too. Hub is bald. I find my own hair everywhere. And why are some Air BNB owners so weird? If you don’t want ANYTHING at all to be used, don’t rent the place,” another wrote.

“Menopause is really the gift that keeps on giving. 🤦🏻‍♀️” a third shared.

Another fan has gotten creative in trying to combat the hair loss, sharing, “I. Feel. This. Totally!! I’m trying onion shampoos, cocoa hair drops, tonics, biotin vitamins… ALL the things!”

“So it’s not just me, then. 😂 I keep Swiffer in business,” yet another joked.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average age for a woman to reach menopause is 51 in the United States. In addition to hair loss, symptoms can include hot flashes, disrupted sleep, and lower energy.

Paige Davis Today

Davis isn’t letting a little thing like hair loss slow her down, however. The former TLC star is set to star in season 8 of “Rock the Block.” The upcoming season takes place in Music City, HGTV announced.

“Four powerhouse teams. Seven weeks. $275K budgets. One street name up for grabs. #RockTheBlock Season 8—hosted by Ty Pennington—is coming soon!” the network announced on Tuesday, October 6.

Paige will be partnered with former “Trading Spaces” costar Carter Oosterhouse.

Carter and Paige will take on Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home,” Mina Starsiak Hawk, former star of “Good Bones,” and Scott McGillivray of “Renovation Resort Showdown”, and Sabrina Soto, host of “The High/Low Project,” and Anthony Carrino of “Kitchen Cousins”.