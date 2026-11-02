HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch November 2-8, 2026

A few new episodes take center stage as HGTV shifts into November programming this week. We’ve also got the usual lineup of renovation favorites and house-hunting shows mixed in there. From surprise home makeovers and renovation challenges to international property searches and more, the November 2-8 schedule gives viewers plenty of reasons to keep watching.

Fans can catch reruns of familiar favorites and newer episodes of this week’s biggest series, so there’s something different depending on what night viewers tune in. Yep, HGTV is keeping things busy.

Canva HGTV Schedule Promo Photo

The New HGTV Episodes Worth Watching This Week

Monday brings a night full of fan-favorite reruns like “Fixer to Fabulous,” “Renovation Aloha,” and “My Lottery Dream Home.”

Then, Tuesday kicks things off with reruns of “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy” “Love It or List It,” and “Farmhouse Fixer” before a new episode of “House Shock” with Arielle Vandenberg airs. That is followed by a fresh installment of “House Hunters International” featuring a family moving to Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

On Wednesday, reruns of “Home Town” and “Botched Homes” air before Alison Victoria returns with a new “Sin City Rehab” as a renovation partnership runs into some problems. Then later in the night a rerun of “House of Ali” airs.

Thursday sees reruns of fan-favorites like “100 Day Dream Home,” “Ugliest House in America,” and “Sin City Rehab.” But it also has two new episodes of “House Hunters International,” with searches taking place in Thailand, Australia, and Cambodia.

Alongside reruns of “Zillow Gone Wild,” “Roast My Rental,” “Fixer to Fabulous,” “Renovation Aloha,” “Caribbean Life,” and “Beachfront Bargain Hunt,” HGTV has new episodes of “House Hunters” on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Those episodes feature buyers looking for everything from room for robot battles to a Florida home with some very precise requirements.

Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.

Monday, November 2, 2026

12:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

1:00pm – 4:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

5:00pm – 9:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

10:00pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

12:00pm: “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy”

1:00pm – 3:00pm: “Farmhouse Fixer”

4:00pm – 8:00pm: “Love It or List It”

9:00pm: “House Shock” (New) Season 1, Episode 7: “Lies and Alibis”

“A wife teams up with Steve and Arielle to renovate two rooms in two days for her husband. They rush to create a stylish home office perfect for a busy lawyer, and a cozy family room where he can spend time with his family.”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 210, Episode 14: “Steep Stairs in Eindhoven, the Netherlands”

“Hoping for a fun change of pace before their daughter heads to college, this family of four instead grapples with cramped spaces, steep stairs, and an all-weather biking lifestyle in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

12:00pm – 2:00pm: “Home Town”

3:00pm – 5:00pm: “Botched Homes”

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “House Hunters”

8:00pm: “Sin City Rehab”

9:00pm: “Sin City Rehab” (New) Season 2, Episode 5: “Too Good to Be True”

“Alison is excited to team up with a flipper that’s a big spender, but constant changes and finger-pointing puts their partnership to the test. And with carrying costs at $800 a day, tensions are high to finish this flip.”

10:00pm: “House of Ali”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, November 5, 2026

12:00pm: “100 Day Dream Home”

1:00pm – 3:00pm: “Ugliest House in America”

4:00pm – 6:00pm: “Sin City Rehab”

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 14: “Clean Slate in a Foreign Land”

“A DJ looking to remix his career in Thailand and a single mom hoping to reset in Australia after a divorce both discover that starting over with a clean slate abroad isn’t as easy as it seems.” Season 211, Episode 5: “Back to Battambang: A Chosen Home in Cambodia”

“After a stint in the Peace Corp, a young woman decides to make Battambang, Cambodia her permanent home. She’s looking for a modern space with room to entertain in the heart of the city, but with little to spend, she may have to make some tradeoffs.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, November 6, 2026

12:00pm – 3:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

4:00pm – 5:00pm: “Roast My Rental”

6:00pm – 9:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 281, Episode 4: “My Robot Battles”

“An Ohio couple who have relocated to California are ready to find their next home. They need a larger place with room to entertain, and she wants sweeping ocean views, but his main concern is having space for his robots to battle.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, November 7, 2026

12:00pm – 3:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

4:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 280, Episode 10: “Spiral Stairway to Heaven”

“After spending his 20-year military career moving all over the country, a former Marine and his wife look to settle down in Texas. She wants a massive house with wow factor in Austin, but he prefers to play it safe and spend less for something in Houston.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, November 8, 2026